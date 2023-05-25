KGLO News KGLO News Logo

84th North Iowa Band Festival starts tonight in Mason City

May 25, 2023 11:18AM CDT
Share
84th North Iowa Band Festival starts tonight in Mason City
North Iowa Band Festival 2023 logo

MASON CITY — The 84th edition of the North Iowa Band Festival gets underway this evening in downtown Mason City.

At 6 o’clock tonight at the Principal Pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall, the John Adams Middle School Band will perform, followed by the opening concert of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band at about 6:45.

The carnival will also be going on between 6:00 and 8:00 tonight.

For more information on this year’s North Iowa Band Festival, click here

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City man pleads guilty to arson, meth charges, faces 25 years when sentenced
2

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to meth charges
3

UPDATE --- missing Mason City homeless man found
4

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
5

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to gun, drug charges