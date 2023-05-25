84th North Iowa Band Festival starts tonight in Mason City

MASON CITY — The 84th edition of the North Iowa Band Festival gets underway this evening in downtown Mason City.

At 6 o’clock tonight at the Principal Pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall, the John Adams Middle School Band will perform, followed by the opening concert of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band at about 6:45.

The carnival will also be going on between 6:00 and 8:00 tonight.

For more information on this year’s North Iowa Band Festival, click here