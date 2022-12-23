8:40 PM Thursday update on Blizzard Warning

For continuing updated details, head to www.kglonews.com/alerts

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

836 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

…Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme

Cold through Friday…

Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the

northern half of Iowa.

Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into

Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create

localized blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half

of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas.

Wind chill values will drop to 35 to 45 degrees below tonight and

Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are

strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions,

and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel

plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly

encouraged.

IAZ004>007-015>017-023>028-033>039-044>050-057>062-231500-

/O.CON.KDMX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-221224T1200Z/

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-

Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-

Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-

Poweshiek-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,

Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,

Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy,

Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,

Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,

Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames,

Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Audubon,

Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee,

Adel, Des Moines, Newton, and Grinnell

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected, especially in rural areas.

Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph tonight and Friday.

Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be

common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE…Much of central and northern Iowa along and north of

Interstate 80.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility

with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring

down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as

45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,

www.511ia.org, or dial 511.