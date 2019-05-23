81st North Iowa Band Festival starts tonight
MASON CITY — The 81st edition of the North Iowa Band Festival gets underway this evening in Mason City.
Band Festival coordinator Kativa Weitzel says two concerts will kick off this year’s event starting at 6 o’clock tonight on the plaza north of Southbridge Mall with the Mason City Middle School Band Concert will take place at 6:00, followed by the first concert of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band.
You can find the full weekend schedule below
81st North Iowa Band Festival Schedule
May 23-27, 2019
Thursday, May 23
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|6PM
|Middle School Band Concert
|Downtown Plaza
|6-8PM
|Carnival Open
|Downtown
|6:45PM
|Mason City Municipal Band Concert
|Downtown Plaza
Friday, May 24
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|4-7PM
|Stu Nevermann Run packet pickup
|Aquatic Center
|5PM
|Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace open
|Downtown
|5PM
|Mason City High School Orchestra Concert
|Downtown Plaza
|6PM
|Mason City High School Jazz Band
|Downtown Main Stage
|7:30PM
|The Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson & Mike Leeds
|Downtown Main Stage
Saturday, May 25
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|8AM
|30th Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run
|Aquatic Center
|10AM
|81st North Iowa Band Festival Parade
|North Penn and East State Street
|Noon
|Carnival/Concessions/Market Place open
|Downtown
|1:30PM
|Mohawk Danzers Performance
|Downtown Main Stage
|2PM
|NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement
|Downtown Main Stage
|2PM
|Awards Ceremony
|Downtown Main Stage
|3-5PM
|Instrument Petting Zoo
|Downtown Plaza
|5PM
|Paul Weitzel & The Hats
|Downtown Main Stage
|7:30PM
|Brat Pack Radio
|Downtown Main Stage
Sunday, May 26
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|9AM
|Outdoor Worship Service
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|11AM-5PM
|Marketplace open
|Downtown
|Noon-8PM
|Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day)
|Downtown
Monday, May 27
|TIME
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|Noon-6PM
|Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day)
|Downtown