81st North Iowa Band Festival starts tonight
By KGLO News
|
May 23, 2019 @ 4:50 AM

MASON CITY — The 81st edition of the North Iowa Band Festival gets underway this evening in Mason City.

Band Festival coordinator Kativa Weitzel says two concerts will kick off this year’s event starting at 6 o’clock tonight on the plaza north of Southbridge Mall with the Mason City Middle School Band Concert will take place at 6:00, followed by the first concert of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band.

You can find the full weekend schedule below

 

81st North Iowa Band Festival Schedule

May 23-27, 2019

Thursday, May 23

TIME EVENT LOCATION
6PM Middle School Band Concert Downtown Plaza
6-8PM Carnival Open Downtown
6:45PM Mason City Municipal Band Concert Downtown Plaza

Friday, May 24

TIME EVENT LOCATION
4-7PM Stu Nevermann Run packet pickup Aquatic Center
5PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace open Downtown
5PM Mason City High School Orchestra Concert Downtown Plaza
6PM Mason City High School Jazz Band Downtown Main Stage
7:30PM The Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson & Mike Leeds Downtown Main Stage

Saturday, May 25

TIME EVENT LOCATION
8AM 30th Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run Aquatic Center
10AM 81st North Iowa Band Festival Parade North Penn and East State Street
Noon Carnival/Concessions/Market Place open Downtown
1:30PM Mohawk Danzers Performance Downtown Main Stage
2PM NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement Downtown Main Stage
2PM Awards Ceremony Downtown Main Stage
3-5PM Instrument Petting Zoo Downtown Plaza
5PM Paul Weitzel & The Hats Downtown Main Stage
7:30PM Brat Pack Radio Downtown Main Stage

Sunday, May 26

TIME EVENT LOCATION
9AM Outdoor Worship Service Trinity Lutheran Church
11AM-5PM Marketplace open Downtown
Noon-8PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown

Monday, May 27

TIME EVENT LOCATION
Noon-6PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mason City police investigating gunshots fired at house Federal grand jury indicts five for sex trafficking in Iowa Grassley calls for more transparency at the Red Cross City of Mason City working on updating financial transparency portal on website UPDATE — Winnebago supervisor Stensrud says he “just blew it” by allegedly being intoxicated at meeting Miller says he’s struck good compromise with Reynolds over AG’s authority