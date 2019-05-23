81st North Iowa Band Festival starts tonight

MASON CITY — The 81st edition of the North Iowa Band Festival gets underway this evening in Mason City.

Band Festival coordinator Kativa Weitzel says two concerts will kick off this year’s event starting at 6 o’clock tonight on the plaza north of Southbridge Mall with the Mason City Middle School Band Concert will take place at 6:00, followed by the first concert of the season for the Mason City Municipal Band.

You can find the full weekend schedule below

81st North Iowa Band Festival Schedule

May 23-27, 2019

Thursday, May 23

TIME EVENT LOCATION 6PM Middle School Band Concert Downtown Plaza 6-8PM Carnival Open Downtown 6:45PM Mason City Municipal Band Concert Downtown Plaza

Friday, May 24

TIME EVENT LOCATION 4-7PM Stu Nevermann Run packet pickup Aquatic Center 5PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace open Downtown 5PM Mason City High School Orchestra Concert Downtown Plaza 6PM Mason City High School Jazz Band Downtown Main Stage 7:30PM The Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson & Mike Leeds Downtown Main Stage

Saturday, May 25

TIME EVENT LOCATION 8AM 30th Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run Aquatic Center 10AM 81st North Iowa Band Festival Parade North Penn and East State Street Noon Carnival/Concessions/Market Place open Downtown 1:30PM Mohawk Danzers Performance Downtown Main Stage 2PM NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement Downtown Main Stage 2PM Awards Ceremony Downtown Main Stage 3-5PM Instrument Petting Zoo Downtown Plaza 5PM Paul Weitzel & The Hats Downtown Main Stage 7:30PM Brat Pack Radio Downtown Main Stage

Sunday, May 26

TIME EVENT LOCATION 9AM Outdoor Worship Service Trinity Lutheran Church 11AM-5PM Marketplace open Downtown Noon-8PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown

Monday, May 27