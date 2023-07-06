Thursday July 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A regional softball — Mason City vs. Webster City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 3A regional softball — Clear Lake vs. Forest City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:50, first pitch 7:00

MASON CITY — The top-ranked Newman baseball team downed South Hamilton 9-1 last night in a Class 1A District 3 semifinal round contest, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Toby Kesten was 4-for-4 with a home run and five runs batted in, Max Burt had a home run and two RBI while Gage Petersen also knocked in two for the Knights. Doug Taylor pitched 4 ⅓ innings to pick up the win, striking out ten. Newman is 30-4 on the season and will host Collins-Maxwell in the District 3 championship game on Saturday night. Collins-Maxwell edged Madrid 5-4 in last night’s other District 3 semifinal.

— other tournament baseball from last night

== Class 1A District 4

St. Ansgar 10, Riceville 0

Lake Mills 2, North Butler 1

== Class 1A District 2

Bishop Garrigan 10, West Hancock 0

Newell-Fonda 8, North Iowa 0

== Class 2A District 1

Forest City 14, Okoboji 5

Estherville Lincoln Central 11, Sioux Central 3

== Class 2A District 4

Ogden 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Woodward-Granger 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

== Class 2A District 6

New Hampton 7, Osage 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 7, Waukon 6

CEDAR RAPIDS — In regular-season high school baseball last night, Mason City High won their final game of the season, 6-5 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Justyn Rivera had three hits while Nolan Stiles had three RBI. James Fingalsen picked up the win on the mound for the Riverhawks, who close the regular season with a 23-16 record. They will host Des Moines Lincoln in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal round contest on Friday night at 7 o’clock, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.

MASON CITY — The Newman softball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat North Butler 6-5 in a Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal round contest last night. Avah Hanig had three runs batted in while Liz Kruckenberg also plated two runs to lead the Knights offensively. Newman improves to 27-7 and will host St. Ansgar in a Region 6 semifinal on Friday night. The Saints beat Riceville 6-1 last night.

— other tournament softball from last night

== Class 1A Region 6

Clarksville 11, Janesville 0

Don Bosco 11, BCLUW 3

== Class 1A Region 2

West Fork 4, Bishop Garrigan 2

St. Edmond 10, North Iowa 0

Glidden-Ralston 9, GTRA 3

Newell-Fonda 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 4

== Class 2A Region 5

Central Springs 9, Belmond-Klemme 0

Emmetsburg 8, Lake Mills 7

Hudson 7, Jesup 4

Waterloo Columbus 16, Dike-New Hartford 6

== Class 2A Region 6

South Winneshiek 8, Osage 7

— Tonight’s Class 3A and 4A regional softball quarterfinals

== Class 3A Region 5

Forest City at Clear Lake

Iowa Falls-Alden at Grinnell

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Union at Williamsburg

== Class 4A Region 5

Webster City at Mason City

Waverly-Shell Rock at Boone

== Class 4A Region 8

Charles City at Decorah

Independence at Marion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pablo López’s first career shutout was a four-hitter with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. López retired 15 straight from the third to the eighth inning including a stretch with six consecutive strikeouts. The 27-year-old López came to Minnesota this season from Miami in a trade for major league batting leader Luis Arraez. He had the Twins’ second shutout from a starter in less than two weeks after Joe Ryan spun one for the club’s first in five years. The last time the Twins had multiple shutouts in one season was 2011.

QUAD CITIES — The PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic begins today near the Quad Cities after a special Pro-Am day on Wednesday. George McNeilly reports.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee says summer is more than just about on field workouts but also what it takes away from the field to be successful. As a senior it is a message he is sending to the newcomers.

Lee says young players need to learn how to take care of their bodies.

The defensive line has been a strength of the team over the past few years and that trend should continue next season.

Lee finished fifth on the team in tackles last season and had three sacks. The Hawkeyes open the season at home on September 2nd against Utah State.