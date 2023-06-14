Wednesday June 14th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer for Minnesota to cap a four-run ninth inning off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams and give the Twins a 7-5 victory over the Brewers. Correa crushed a 1-1 changeup from Williams into the left field seats. He dropped his bat as he turned to his dugout and tapped his wrist to signal it’s his time like he did for Houston in the 2021 postseason. Williams took his first blown save in 11 attempts. He didn’t record an out and had his sparkling 0.42 ERA spike to 2.08. Michael Taylor greeted him with a home run.

KANSAS CITY — Brandon Williamson became the first player in the history of the NIACC baseball program to pick up a Major League Baseball victory as the left-hander for Cincinnati pitched five innings in the Reds’ 5-4 win in Kansas City last night. Williamson picked up the win in his sixth start with the Reds and improves to 1-0 on the season after not having a decision in his first five starts. Williamson, who pitched at NIACC in 2017-18, allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits with a strikeout and no walks. He threw 78 pitches, 51 for strikes.

MASON CITY — Adyson Evans and Brogan Evans each hit a home run and had two runs batted in as Mason City beat Clear Lake 10-0 in six innings in a non-conference softball contest on Tuesday night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Adyson Evans also picked up the win from the circle, holding the Lions to two hits, striking out nine. Mason City improves to 5-9 on the season and wil travel to Des Moines Hoover for a doubleheader tonight. Clear Lake drops to 6-8 and will start the second half of North Central Conference play tonight when they host #6/1A St. Edmond

— other high school softball last night

@ Newman

Newman 13, AGWSR 1

Belmond-Klemme 11, AGWSR 1

Newman 7, Belmond-Klemme 5

Central Springs 12, Bishop Garrigan 9

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 16, Rockford 4

North Iowa 12, Northwood-Kensett 0

St. Ansgar 5, Riceville 2

North Butler 7, BCLUW 0

Algona 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Decorah 11, Charles City 4

Janesville 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2

— high school baseball last night

Dike-New Hartford 14, Clear Lake 4

Bishop Garrigan-Central Springs

Northwood-Kensett 11, North Iowa 6

St. Ansgar 15, Riceville 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 5, Forest City 4

Colo-Nesco 10, Belmond-Klemme 4

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8, Janesville 3

Algona 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10, Rockford 0

BALTIMORE — Former Iowa All-American Tyler Linderbaum says a successful rookie season has helped him get ready for the upcoming campaign. Linderbaum started every game at center last season for the Baltimore Ravens in being named to the NFL All-Rookie team.

Linderbaum is looking to improve in every area.

Linderbaum says the transition to the NFL was a huge challenge.



Linderbaum says he has been trying to improve his pass blocking.

The Ravens finished 10-7 last season before falling to the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson’s salient presence was a natural highlight for the Minnesota Vikings at mandatory minicamp. He’s had his own training and business agenda and been absent all spring from the team’s voluntary offseason program. Jefferson was an unanimous All-Pro pick for 2022 who has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He has entered the window for what will likely be an extraordinarily expensive extension. His 4,825 yards and 324 receptions are the most in NFL history over a player’s first three seasons. He said he’s not concerned about the lack of a new deal.