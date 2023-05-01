Fisher wins six awards, including “Overall Excellence” for best small-market newsroom, by Iowa Broadcast News Association

ALTOONA — KGLO News Director Bob Fisher was presented with six awards, including being recognized as leading the state’s top small-market radio newsroom, during the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s annual awards contest ceremony held in Altoona on Saturday, April 29th. The awards are taken from entries broadcast during the 2022 calendar year.

Fisher won the “Overall Excellence” award in the small market radio division, demonstrating the station’s commitment to high journalistic ideals and commitment to the community. It’s the fifth time Fisher has won the category, and he has placed in the category all 18 years he has entered.

Fisher won the “Sports Play-by-Play” category for the fourth time in his career for his coverage of Clear Lake High School sports on KRIB. The small-market radio division of the play-by-play category is the most competitive of the entire IBNA contest since it garners the most entries from across the state, and Fisher has placed 11 times in 18 years.

Fisher won the “Political Coverage” category for his series of legislative candidate forums this past fall. It’s the fifth straight time that Fisher has entered and won the category, and the 10th time he has won the category in 18 years.

Fisher placed second in the “Best Newscast” and “Best Sportscast” categories for his work during “The Midday Report” on KGLO. He placed third in the “Public Affairs” category for the “Ask the Mayor” program on KGLO.

In the 18 years Fisher has been entering the IBNA contest, he has won a total of 109 awards, placing first 45 times, second 31 times, third 21 times and also receiving 12 honorable mentions.