Friday April 7th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Houston — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10

== SATURDAY — Twins vs. Houston — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

== SUNDAY — Twins vs. Houston — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

MINNEAPOLIS — After a day’s delay due to cold weather, the Minnesota Twins open the home portion of their schedule today against the defending world champion Houston Astros. Right-hander Sonny Gray is scheduled to start for the Twins. Today’s game is a 3:10 start with a 2:30 pre-game show on KGLO. First pitch on Saturday and Sunday is scheduled for 1:10 PM, with 12:30 pre-game shows on KGLO, with the addition of “Inside Twins” on Sunday starting at 12:00 noon.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team opens a three game Big Ten series tonight at Indiana. The Hawkeyes opened the league race by dropping two of three games against Maryland. Indiana is 5-1 in the Big Ten and is 15-0 this season at home.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller who expects Brody Brecht (brek-t) to take the mound in Friday’s opener. He took a line drive off of his ankle in last week’s start against Maryland.

Heller hopes eventually Iowa’s starting pitchers will eat up more innings but for right now the key remains the bullpen and an offense that averages nearly nine runs per game.

Iowa is 21-6 overall.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa softball team takes a 9-0 Missouri Valley Conference record on the road to Indiana State for this afternoon’s start of a three game series. The Panthers are at or near the top of nearly every offensive category despite being without standout catcher Emmy Wells. The reigning Missouri Valley player of the year is out for the season with an arm injury. UNI coach Ryan Jacobs.

Sami Heyer and Kailyn Packard lead a deep pitching staff that has given up only seven runs in nine league games.

Jacobs says the Sycamores have a pitching staff that will challenge the Panthers.

Indiana State is 7-3 in the conference.

HUMBOLDT — Clear Lake finished second at the Charlie Bunn Relays boys track meet on Thursday in Humboldt. Algona won the team title with 162 points, Clear Lake was second with 133 ½, while Webster City was third with 99 points. Tate Garman had first place finishes in the 100 and 200, Gage Larson won the 110 hurdles, Dylan Litzel tied for first in the high jump, while the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800 and shuttle hurdle relay teams all placed first. Clear Lake will host its own Lion Relays on Tuesday.

— high school boys tennis

Clear Lake 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

— boys soccer

Webster City 2, Clear Lake 1

Belmond-Klemme 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

Hudson 6, Charles City 1

— girls soccer

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Belmond-Klemme 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept pace in the race for one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Penguins bounced back from a miserable performance in a loss to New Jersey by putting together three complete periods, a rarity for most of the last three months. Kris Letang, Rickard Rakell, Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh. Marc-Andre Fleury fell to 4-4 all-time against Pittsburgh, where he won three Stanley Cups before leaving in 2017. The Wild lost in regulation for just the third time in their last 24 games.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House. University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.