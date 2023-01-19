KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Storm starting to move out of the area, some north-central Iowa spots received 8+ inches

January 19, 2023 11:03AM CST
Storm starting to move out of the area, some north-central Iowa spots received 8+ inches
Department of Transportation snowplow cam near the intersection of I-35 and State Highway 122 at 10:45 AM on January 19, 2023

The Winter Storm Warning was scheduled to expire at 12:00 Noon. For the latest weather advisories and weather-related announcements, head to kglonews.com/alerts

Here are regional snowfall totals as of 11:20AM this morning reported to the National Weather Service:

Meservey — 9.8″
Dows — 9.7″
5 miles SW of Charles City — 9.0″
Manly — 8.5″
Floyd — 8.5″
Webster City — 8.5″
Fort Dodge — 8.5″
Britt — 8.4″
Algona — 8.4″
Thornton — 8.4″
Mason City — 8.0″
Garner — 8.0″
Nora Springs — 8.0″
Marble Rock — 7.3″
Ventura — 7.0″
Sheffield — 7.0″
Clear Lake — 6.5″
Plainfield — 6.3″

