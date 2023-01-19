Storm starting to move out of the area, some north-central Iowa spots received 8+ inches

Department of Transportation snowplow cam near the intersection of I-35 and State Highway 122 at 10:45 AM on January 19, 2023

The Winter Storm Warning was scheduled to expire at 12:00 Noon. For the latest weather advisories and weather-related announcements, head to kglonews.com/alerts

Here are regional snowfall totals as of 11:20AM this morning reported to the National Weather Service:

Meservey — 9.8″

Dows — 9.7″

5 miles SW of Charles City — 9.0″

Manly — 8.5″

Floyd — 8.5″

Webster City — 8.5″

Fort Dodge — 8.5″

Britt — 8.4″

Algona — 8.4″

Thornton — 8.4″

Mason City — 8.0″

Garner — 8.0″

Nora Springs — 8.0″

Marble Rock — 7.3″

Ventura — 7.0″

Sheffield — 7.0″

Clear Lake — 6.5″

Plainfield — 6.3″