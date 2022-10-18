KGLO News KGLO News Logo

’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson On Trial On 3 Rape Charges

October 18, 2022 1:44PM CDT
Share
’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson On Trial On 3 Rape Charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago.

A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday in the trial of the 46-year-old former star of the long-running sitcom.

All three women say Masterson raped them at his home between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making the church likely to loom large during the trial.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
2

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
3

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
4

Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty
5

Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child