KGLO News KGLO News Logo

7 Wounded In Shooting After High School Graduation Ceremony In Virginia Capital

June 6, 2023 6:44PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Richmond, Virginia, say seven people were shot after gunfire rang out near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown following a high school graduation ceremony.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference that two suspects were taken into custody after Tuesday’s shooting.

Edwards said officers inside a theater where the graduation was taking place heard the gunfire, went outside and saw multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Four had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

Edwards said police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney condemned the violence.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Fire Department says fire that destroyed Mystic Lanes still under investigation
2

Prosecutors say report finds Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman in Britt competent to stand trial
3

Reynolds defends likely move to limit auditor’s access to some records
4

Mason City man's murder, arson trial set to start next week after motion for delay denied
5

Mason City bowling alley severely damaged by fire Sunday night