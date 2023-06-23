7.5 Million Baby Shark Bath Toys Are Recalled After They Cut Or Stabbed Children

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them.

Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins.

Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys — after children sat or fell on the now-recalled toys.

Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers in possession of these recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.