Friday September 30th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City at Waterloo East — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman vs. Lake Mills — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:40, kickoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake at Forest City — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Michigan — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 4:30, first pitch 5:10

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — Inside Twins 10:00 AM, pre-game 10:30, first pitch 11:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland has clinched the division. Both the White Sox and Twins were eliminated from the wild card race the day before.

FOREST CITY — District football play is in full swing with three weeks to go for the lower classes and four more weeks of play in Classes 3A, 4A and 5A. One of the longest-running rivalries in north-central Iowa pits Clear Lake against Forest City. It’s the 91st meeting of the teams, with tonight being the 73rd straight year the teams have met. Clear Lake is coming off of a 48-8 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura last week. Lions head coach Jared DeVries says his team made fewer mistakes.

DeVries says despite a 1-4 record, their rival Forest City will provide a challenge tonight.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Forest City game tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at 6:15 and the kickoff at 7 o’clock.

WATERLOO — Mason City travels to Waterloo East in Class 4A District 2 play. The Riverhawks pulled out a 13-7 win over Decorah on a last second play last week and now are 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Mason City beat East 35-6 last year. You can hear the Mason City-Waterloo East game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at 7 o’clock with the kickoff slated for 7:30

MASON CITY — It’s homecoming at Newman as the Knights host Lake MIlls. Newman is 4-1 after cruising to a 49-15 win over North Butler last week. Lake Mills coach Bill Byrnes picked up his 100th win last week with a win over West Fork. Newman won last year’s contest 53-25. You can hear the Newman-Lake Mills game on 93.9 The Country Moose and 939kia.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:40 with the kickoff at 7 o’clock.

BRITT — Top five teams meet in Class A tonight as top-ranked West Hancock visits #5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in a non-district game. West Hancock is the defending state champ but coach Mark Sanger says this team still has something to prove.

Sanger says it is a big game for both teams.

This will be their fourth meeting in three years and the first time West Hancock has been on the road.

Both teams are 5-0 overall and 4-0 in their respective districts.

SHEFFIELD — West Fork has announced they will not be playing their game tonight against North Union due to a low number of players available. A letter published on the West Fork social media accounts states that they will not be playing tonight and there will not be a junior varsity game on Monday. West Fork does plan to play the following two Friday nights as they say they will have three players returning. The letter says the team has been forced to put players in new positions and the added time to properly prepare players for their new position will also help. They say it will be a week-to-week decision that will be made the following Monday after a Friday night game.

— Week 6 area high school football schedule

== Class A District 2

Lake Mills at Newman

West Hancock at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (non-district)

North Butler at St. Ansgar

== Class 1A District 2

Belmond-Klemme at Woodward-Granger

== Class 1A District 3

Central Springs at South Hardin

== Class 2A District 3

Clear Lake at Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Crestwood

New Hampton at Osage

== Class 3A District 3

Charles City at Center Point-Urbana

== Class 4A District 2

Mason City at Waterloo East

== 8-Man District 2 on Thursday at Waverly

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, Northwood-Kensett 0 (non-district)

— high school volleyball last night

Clear Lake 3-2 Forest City (15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 15-11)

Central Springs 3-0 West Fork (25-19, 25-13, 25-18)

St. Ansgar 3-1 Nashua-Plainfield (25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 25-15)