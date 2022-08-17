Wednesday August 17th Local Sports

TODAY:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0. Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL Central-leading Cleveland. Gray exited to a standing ovation when manager Rocco Baldelli pulled him in the seventh after hits by Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino. Gray had allowed just one hit through six innings.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins 2B Jorge Polanco did not play Tuesday, a day after exiting a game with left knee soreness. Polanco injured his knee while sliding into home plate Monday. Baldelli said after Tuesday’s game that Polanco did have an MRI earlier in the day, but it didn’t reveal any damage. Polanco is considered day-to-day.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Logan Jones says it only took him a few days to make the decision to move to offense. The former Lewis Central standout began his Hawkeye career as a defensive lineman before being approached during winter conditioning about the opportunity to move to center to replace All-American Tyler Linderbaum.

Jones says he is still learning as the new season approaches.

Jones says one of the biggest adjustments has been making the blocking calls at the line of scrimmage.

Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett says Jones made the transition quickly.

Barnett says Jones just needs game experience.

The Hawkeyes open September 3rd at home against South Dakota State.

AMES — Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock feels he is ready to become the featured running back for the Cyclones. After spending a couple of seasons behind All-American Breece Hall, Brock stepped into the starting role in a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Clemson and finished with 42 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Brock is a redshirt junior but knows he will have plenty of competition for playing time from some young running backs.

Brock says they hope to carry on a tradition of outstanding running backs that includes Hall and David Montgomery.

Brock says good running back play is a key for the offense.

Hall is tough to replace but coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones are talented and deep at running back.

Campbell says while Brock is a veteran there is competition at that spot.

Iowa State opens the season on September 3rd hosting Southeast Missouri