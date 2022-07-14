Thursday July 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MASON CITY — The Newman baseball team on Wednesday afternoon learned their draw for the Class 1A state baseball tournament next week. The 2nd-ranked Knights are also the second seed in the tournament and will face unranked Lisbon in the 1A quarterfinals on Monday night at 7 o’clock at Merchants Park in Carroll. Lisbon is 24-5 and qualified for the state tournament by knocking off 5th-ranked Don Bosco 16-14 in the substate round on Tuesday night. Newman comes in with a record of 32-3. You can hear the Newman-Lisbon Class 1A state quarterfinal game on Monday night on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at around 6:45 with the pre-game and the first pitch scheduled for 7 o’clock.
== other 1A state quarterfinal games on Monday (numbers are seeds)
11:00 AM — #4 North Linn (31-2) vs. #5 Kingsley-Pierson (26-4)
1:30 PM — #1 Remsen St. Mary’s (33-0) vs. #8 South Winneshiek (23-8)
4:30 PM — #3 New London (28-1) vs. #6 CAM of Anita (27-2)
== 2A state quarterfinal games on Tuesday
11:00 AM — #2 Estherville-Lincoln Central (31-2) vs. #7 Interstate 35 (24-6)
1:30 PM — #3 Cascade (20-5) vs. #6 Mid-Prairie of Wellman (18-10)
4:30 PM — #4 Beckman of Dyersville (24-13) vs. #5 Dike-New Hartford (26-3)
7:00 PM — #1 Van Meter (36-0) vs. #8 Kuemper of Carroll (20-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Miranda hit a game-ending, three-run homer against Milwaukee’s Josh Hader as the Minnesota Twins finally got a timely hit to beat the Brewers 4-1. Miranda’s third hit of the game traveled to the second deck in left field. Hader walked Jorge Polanco and allowed a single to Max Kepler before Miranda’s walk-off. Jhoan Duran earned the first win of his career with one inning in relief, allowing one hit and a walk. Minnesota was 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says all options are being considered in wake of the latest round of conference realignment. Yormark was named as the new commissioner just days before USC and UCLA announced they were leaving the PAC-12 to join the Big Ten.
Yormark says any further expansion would need to add value to the Big 12 and says the league is in a good position.
Yormark is not focused on trying to become a super conference like the SEC and Big Ten.
Yormark on his reaction when he heard USC and UCLA were headed to the Big Ten.
Yormark, who replaced Bob Bowlsby as Big 12 commissioner, made his comments Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days.
IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive lineman Mason Richman says the experience he gained last season is a plus. Richman was the starting left tackle as a redshirt freshman for an Iowa team that won the Big Ten West Division title and along the way went head to head with several outstanding defensive ends.
As an experienced player, Richman says his role has changed.
Richman says summer workouts are a time to prepare your body and mind for the upcoming season.
The offensive line struggled for much of last season but Richman expects that unit to make strides this season.
The Hawkeyes open the season September 3rd at home against South Dakota State.