Monday July 11th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A regional final softball — Newman at Collins-Maxwell — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 4A substate semifinal baseball — Mason City at Ankeny Centennial — 7:00
COLLINS — The Newman softball team looks for a spot in the state tournament as they travel to 4th-ranked Collins-Maxwell in the Class 1A Region 4 championship game tonight. The Knights knocked off 14th-ranked St. Edmond in extra innings on Friday 5-3 while Collins-Maxwell beat North Butler 2-0. You can hear the Newman and Collins-Maxwell game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com tonight starting at 7 o’clock.
MANLY — Two Top of Iowa Conference East Division teams meet in the Class 2A Region 5 championship game tonight in Manly. Top-ranked Central Springs beat Lake Mills 12-0 in the regional semifinals on Saturday night, while Osage on Friday night beat Ogden 5-4. Central Springs beat Osage both times in conference play this year, 9-0 in Osage on June 20th and 12-0 on June 30th in Manly.
BONDURANT — Mason City fell in their Class 4A Region 4 semifinal round contest on Saturday night at 10th-ranked Bondurant-Farrar 7-1 as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. Grace Berding had the lone RBI for the River Hawks in the contest. Mason City finishes their season with a record of 11-23.
MASON CITY — The Newman baseball team has advanced to the substate final round after winning the Class 1A District 4 championship at home on Saturday night 16-1 in four innings, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Eli Brinkley was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and picked up the win, going three innings, striking out eight. Four players — Bennett Suntken, Nash Holmgaard, Doug Taylor, and Vinny Joslin — each had two RBI, while Max Burt had a solo homer. Newman is now 31-3 on the season and will face Top of Iowa Conference rival Bishop Garrigan in the 1A Substate 2 championship game Tuesday night in Clarion. Garrigan beat Alta-Aurelia 4-2 in the District 3 championship game on Saturday night.
— 2A Substate 3 district championship games from Saturday
District 5 — Osage 9, Forest City 2
District 6 — #7 Dike-New Hartford 4, Grundy Center 3
== Substate championship game Tuesday night at Roosevelt Field, Mason City
ANKENY — Mason City travels to 5th-ranked Ankeny Centennial in a Class 4A Substate 2 semifinal round game tonight. Mason City advanced on Friday night with a 5-2 win at Ames, while Centennial dismissed Fort Dodge from post-season play with a 10-0 win. Mason City is 22-17 while Centennial is 24-13. The two teams met on July 5th, with the first game of their doubleheader being suspended at a 2-2 tie after four innings. You can hear the Mason City-Centennial game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com tonight starting at 7 o’clock. The winner will face top-ranked Johnston in the substate championship game on Wednesday night.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Jeffers, batting ninth in the order, hit a run-scoring single in the second and put the Twins ahead 5-4 with a drive off Brock Burke. Jeffers was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and two of his seven homers this season. Byron Buxton hit his 23rd homer for the Twins, who opened a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the AL Central.
MINNEAPOLIS — Outfielder Byron Buxton and first baseman Luis Arraez were named on Sunday as reserves for the American League squad in the Midsummer Classic to be played on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The Twins haven’t sent multiple players to the All-Star Game since 2019, when José Berríos, Jake Odorizzi and Jorge Polanco made the cut.
IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta expects divisional play in football to end with the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. The league has been divided into East and West divisions since 2014. The Trojans and Bruins begin competing in the Big Ten in 2024 and the league appeared headed away from divisional play before their addition.
Barta expects work on a schedule that includes USC and UCLA will begin soon.
Barta hopes Iowa’s border rivalries can be preserved when a new scheduling formula is adopted. The Hawkeyes currently have trophy games against Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
Barta says the latest round of expansion makes it less likely all of the border rivalries can be played every year.
Barta’s comments came during a meeting with reporters in Iowa City on Friday.