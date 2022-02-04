Friday February 4th Local Sports

FRIDAY:
= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — girls 6:15, boys follow
= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at St. Edmond — girls 6:15, boys follow
SATURDAY:
= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. Ellsworth — women 1:00, men 3:00
= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 1A & 2A sectional wrestling reports — hourly updates starting at 1:00 PM
SUNDAY:
= AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Minnesota — pre-game 2:30, tipoff 3:30
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys basketball team held off a second-half rally by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura for a 53-51 win last night in non-conference basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Senior Carson Toebe finished the night with 22 points, one point shy of tying the school’s all-time scoring record, while freshman Thomas Meyer added 10. The Clear Lake boys improve to 12-4 on the season. The Clear Lake girls held the Cardinals without a field goal in the first quarter on their way to a 47-29 win. Sophomore Xada Johnson had 18 points to lead Clear Lake, who are now 14-4 overall. Both teams travel to Fort Dodge to face St. Edmond in a North Central Conference doubleheader tonight that you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 6:15.
— high school girls basketball from Thursday
Belmond-Klemme 55, Northwood-Kensett 33
New Hampton 51, Central Springs 48
Riceville 52, Rockford 18
— high school boys basketball from Thursday
Northwood-Kensett 69, Belmond-Klemme 41
Rockford 54, Riceville 46
New Hampton 59, Central Springs 50
IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball game that was scheduled for Thursday night at Ohio State was postponed. A statement from the Iowa athletic department said that the postponement was due to travel cancellations and inclement weather in Columbus Ohio, and that both teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the game. Iowa hosts Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.
AMES — The 20th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones are on the road Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 to face 23rd-ranked Texas. The Cyclones beat the Longhorns 79-70 in Ames back on January 15th.
That’s ISU coach T.J.Otzelberger who says ball pressure remains the biggest key for his team on defense.
At 3-6, the Cyclones have some work to do to climb out of the bottom half of the Big 12 race.
DES MOINES — Drake hosts Northern Iowa Saturday afternoon in a key Missouri Valley Conference showdown. The Bulldogs are tied at the top of the Valley standings with Loyola with an 8-2 record and two weeks ago in Cedar Falls erased a late 10 point deficit to beat the Panthers in overtime.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who hopes a big crowd will give the Bulldogs a homecourt advantage.
UNI is 8-3 and a with a victory the Panthers would be in the thick of the title chase.
Panther coach Ben Jacobson. Tipoff at the Knapp Center in Des Moines is scheduled for 5 o’clock on Saturday afternoon.
MADISON, WISCONSIN — The 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women closed the first half with a 10-0 run and beat Wisconsin 84-50 in Madison. Caitlin Clark had another triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes were without injured starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall. Bluder is not sure if they will be available Sunday at 6th-ranked Michigan.
Iowa is 9-2 in the Big Ten
OSAGE — The road to Wells Fargo Arena starts for high school wrestlers on Saturday with sectional tournaments in Classes 1A and 2A:
== 2A at Osage — Osage, Clear Lake, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden
== 1A at Lake Mills — AGWSR, Central Springs, Lake Mills, Newman, Northwood-Kensett, Rockford, West Fork
== 1A at Clarksville — Denver, Hudson, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler-Clarksville, Riceville, St. Ansgar, South Winneshiek, Waterloo Columbus
== 1A at South Hamilton — Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove, Emmetsburg, North Union, South Hamilton, St. Edmond, West Hancock
Sectional tournaments start at noon. We’ll have updates every hour throughout Saturday afternoon starting at 1 o’clock on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com.