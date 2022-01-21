Friday January 21st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam. com — Newman vs. West Fork — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow
== SATURDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at North Central Conference tournament in Fort Dodge — updates starting at 10:30, placement round live at about 3:30
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Penn State — pre-game 2:30, tipoff 3:30
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Indiana — POSTPONED
CLEAR LAKE — The #12/3A Clear Lake girls shut out St. Edmond 26-0 in the first quarter and rolled to a 64-nine win over the Gaels last night in North Central Conference basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jaden Ainley had 20 points, Jordan Mayland had 14 while Emily Theiss added 10 as Clear Lake improves to 8-0 in the conference and 9-3 overall.
CLEAR LAKE — St. Edmond cut a Clear Lake 11-point halftime lead down to one early in the third quarter, but the Lions roared back for a 51-39 win in North Central Conference boys basketball last night, as you also heard on KRIB. Senior Carson Toebe had 22 points while freshman Thomas Meyer added 18. Clear Lake improves to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Both Clear Lake teams will host Humboldt tonight in a doubleheader that starts at 6:15 on KRIB.
— other high school girls basketball last night
St. Ansgar 59, Lyle-Pacelli 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Forest City 49
— other boys basketball last night
Lyle-Pacelli 52, St. Ansgar 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Forest City 42
2021-22 EIGHTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 20, 2022
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 12-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 12-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 12-0 3
4 North Linn 14-1 4
5 Springville 15-1 5
6 MMCRU 12-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 13-0 7
8 North Mahaska 12-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 10-1 9
10 Martensdale St. Mary’s 14-0 10
11 East Buchanan 10-2 11
12 Stanton 13-0 12
13 Westwood 14-1 13
14 Montezuma 12-2 14
15 Remsen St. Mary’s 13-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 12-1 1
2 Denver 13-2 2
3 Central Lyon 13-1 3
4 Treynor 13-1 5
5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 11-3 6
6 Panorama 14-1 4
7 Jesup 12-2 8
8 Iowa City Regina 11-3 9
9 Grundy Center 13-2 10
10 Mediapolis 14-0 11
11 Aplington-Parkersburg 10-3 12
12 West Hancock 10-4 7
13 South Central Calhoun 11-2 13
14 West Branch 10-3 15
15 North Union 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Hinton (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 13-1 1
2 West Lyon 13-0 2
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-2 6
4 Ballard 12-3 3
5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 12-2 4
6 Center Point-Urbana 11-2 5
7 West Marshall 14-1 7
8 West Liberty 10-3 9
9 Forest City 11-3 8
10 Roland-Story 10-3 12
11 Cherokee 10-5 11
12 Clear Lake 8-3 10
13 Harlan 9-4 13
14 Monticello 11-3 14
15 Williamsburg 10-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Glenwood 11-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 12-1 2
3 North Polk 14-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-3 4
5 Indianola 10-3 5
6 Grinnell 11-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-4 7
8 North Scott 10-4 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-3 9
10 Central DeWitt 10-4 10
11 Spencer 10-3 11
12 Keokuk 10-3 12
13 Pella 9-4 13
14 Benton Community 11-3 14
15 Bondurant-Farrar 7-5 NR
Dropped Out: Norwalk (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 14-0 1
2 Iowa City High 11-0 2
3 Waterloo West 11-1 3
4 Ankeny Centennial 10-2 4
5 Dowling Catholic 12-1 5
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 11-2 6
7 Iowa City West 10-2 7
8 Pleasant Valley 11-3 8
9 West Des Moines Valley 11-3 9
10 Linn-Mar 9-3 12
11 Southeast Polk 7-6 15
12 Ankeny 9-4 10
13 Waukee Northwest 9-5 11
14 Cedar Falls 8-5 14
15 Iowa City Liberty 7-5 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)
MINNEAPOLIS — The 25th-ranked Iowa women outscored Minnesota 37-12 in the third quarter to blow the game open in a 105-49 win in the Twin Cities. Caitlin Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Hawkeyes connected on 59-percent of their shots, including nine-of-17 from three-point range.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The win marked Iowa’s largest margin of victory over a Big Ten opponent and the third-largest margin of victory over an opponent in the program’s history. Iowa is now 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Their scheduled game on Sunday at home against Indiana has been postponed due to COVID protocols in the Indiana program. Iowa next faces Penn State on Tuesday.
CEDAR FALLS — UNI and Drake renew their Missouri Valley Conference rivalry Saturday afternoon in the McLeod Center. Both teams are looking to bounce back from Wednesday night losses. The Panthers fell in overtime at Valparaiso and were without leading scorer AJ Green due to COVID protocols. Drake lost at home to Bradley. The Bulldogs are 4-2 in the Missouri Valley.
Panthers coach Ben Jacobson. With Green out, sophomore Noah Carter poured in 33 points at Valpo. Drake’s emergence under coach Darian DeVries has elevated the rivalry.
DeVries says the games with UNI always have added interest.
DeVries says the Panthers’ balance is a concern.
DeVries expects an electric atmosphere in the McLeod Center.
Tipoff in Cedar Falls is scheduled for 5 o’clock tomorrow.