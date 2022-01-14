Friday January 14th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — NIACC vs. DMACC — women 1:00, men 3:00
== SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Minnesota — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 1:00
CLEAR LAKE — Elizabeth Ihle hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds to go to give 12th-ranked Roland-Story a 36-34 win over 10th-ranked Clear Lake last night in a matchup of ranked Class 3A girls basketball teams, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB. Jaden Ainley, who had 15 points to lead the Lions, missed the final shot of the contest from the top of the key. Emily Theiss added 10, as Clear Lake drops to 7-3 on the season. Their game with St. Edmond scheduled for tonight has been postponed.
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls outscored Marshalltown 17-0 in the first quarter on their way to a 57-16 win in CIML Iowa girls basketball. Mason City is now 7-7 on the year and will travel to Johnston on Tuesday.
— other girls basketball last night
North Union 48, West Hancock 39
Bishop Garrigan 60, Eagle Grove 24
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Algona 30
MASON CITY — In boys basketball, Marshalltown outscored Mason City 38-26 in the second half for a 61-55 win. Isaiah Washington had 16 points while Mike Willis added 11 for Mason City, as they drop to 3-9 and travel to Johnston next Tuesday.
— other boys basketball
North Iowa 63, St. Ansgar 53
Dike-New Hartford 81, West Fork 45
Central Springs 72, Riceville 58
West Hancock 48, North Union 31
Bishop Garrigan 62, Eagle Grove 47
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53
2021-22 SEVENTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 13, 2022
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 10-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 10-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 10-0 3
4 North Linn 12-1 5
5 Springville 13-1 4
6 MMCRU 10-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 12-0 7
8 North Mahaska 10-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 10-0 9
10 Martensdale St. Mary’s 13-0 10
11 East Buchanan 9-2 11
12 Stanton 10-0 12
13 Westwood 12-1 13
14 Montezuma 10-2 14
15 Remsen St. Mary’s 10-2 NR
Dropped Out: Woodbine (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 10-1 1
2 Denver 12-1 2
3 Central Lyon 11-1 3
4 Panorama 13-0 4
5 Treynor 11-1 5
6 Sibley-Ocheyedan 9-3 7
7 West Hancock 9-3 6
8 Jesup 11-2 9
9 Iowa City Regina 10-3 8
10 Grundy Center 11-2 12
11 Mediapolis 12-0 11
12 Aplington-Parkersburg 9-3 14
13 South Central Calhoun 10-2 10
14 Hinton 11-2 NR
15 West Branch 8-3 13
Dropped Out: Cascade (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 11-1 1
2 West Lyon 11-0 2
3 Ballard 11-2 3
4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 12-1 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 11-1 6
6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-2 5
7 West Marshall 12-1 12
8 Forest City 11-2 15
9 West Liberty 9-3 9
10 Clear Lake 7-2 7
11 Cherokee 8-5 8
12 Roland-Story 8-3 10
13 Harlan 8-4 13
14 Monticello 10-3 NR
15 Williamsburg 8-4 14
Dropped Out: Davenport Assumption (11)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Glenwood 9-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 10-1 2
3 North Polk 12-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 9-3 4
5 Indianola 9-2 5
6 Grinnell 9-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-3 8
8 North Scott 9-3 10
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-3 7
10 Central DeWitt 9-3 11
11 Spencer 9-3 12
12 Keokuk 8-3 13
13 Pella 7-4 9
14 Benton Community 10-3 NR
15 Norwalk 6-5 15
Dropped Out: Winterset (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 13-0 1
2 Iowa City High 10-0 2
3 Waterloo West 10-1 3
4 Ankeny Centennial 9-2 7
5 Dowling Catholic 11-1 4
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 9-2 6
7 Iowa City West 8-2 5
8 Pleasant Valley 10-2 11
9 West Des Moines Valley 9-3 9
10 Ankeny 9-3 8
11 Waukee Northwest 9-4 13
12 Linn-Mar 8-3 14
13 Cedar Rapids Washington 8-4 15
14 Cedar Falls 7-4 10
15 Southeast Polk 6-5 12
Dropped Out: None
IOWA CITY — Iowa outscored Indiana 42-26 in the second half and took advantage of 23 Hoosier turnovers for as much needed 83-74 win. It was a big night for sophomore Kris Murray who finished with a career high 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Iowa’s pressure defense picked up in the second half after giving up 48 points in the opening half.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was happy with the way his team responded after a 1-3 start to Big Ten play.
Next up for the Hawkeyes is a Sunday trip to the Twin Cities to take on Minnesota.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Monica Czinano poured in 27 points as the Iowa women won at Purdue 79-66. The Hawkeyes won despite going 0-15 from three point range.
That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes connected on 27 of 30 from the charity stripe to improve to 3-1 in the Big Ten. Czinano finished 12 of 14 from the floor.
After winning at Nebraska last Sunday the Hawks and Huskers collide in Iowa City Sunday.
— high school wrestling last night
@ Hampton
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 59, Clear Lake 15
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 84, St. Edmond 0
Clear Lake 60, St. Edmond 18
@ Fort Dodge
Fort Dodge 51, Mason City 12
Waukee Northwest 63, Mason City 16
@ Swea City
North Union 45, Newman 35
North Union 52, Belmond-Klemme 24
North Union 66, West Fork 9
Newman 52, West Fork 12
Newman 43, Belmond-Klemme 21
Belmond-Klemme 48, West Fork 6
@ Rockford
Osage 64, Eagle Grove 11
Osage 61, Lake Mills 15
Osage 75, Rockford 6
Lake Mills 45, Eagle Grove 34
Lake Mills 66, Rockford 9
Eagle Grove 60, Rockford 15
@ Clarksville
Nashua-Plainfield 40, West Hancock 24
Nashua-Plainfield 78, North Butler-Clarksville 6
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Central Springs 16
West Hancock 36, Central Springs 32
West Hancock 63, North Butler-Clarksville 12
Central Springs 60, North Butler-Clarksville 18
@ Forest City
Forest City 51, St. Ansgar 30
Forest City 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Forest City 51, Northwood-Kensett 28
Northwood-Kensett 39, St. Ansgar 36
Northwood-Kensett 41, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, St. Ansgar 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 76, Charles City 0