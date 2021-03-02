      Weather Alert

6 Dr. Seuss Books Will Stop Being Published Because Of Racist And Insensitive Images.

Mar 2, 2021 @ 11:21am

The business that preserves and protects the legacy of Dr. Seuss said in a statement, these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment.

The 6 books are And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran The Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra and The Cat’s Quizzer.

When is the last time you read these books to someone?

Did you think there is hurtful material in the book?

