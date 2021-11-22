Monday November 22nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Western Michigan — pre-game 6:30, tipoff 7:30
MASON CITY — Details on the new conference that Mason City High School will be in starting in the 2022-23 school year were released over the weekend. Mason City will join nine other schools currently in the Central Iowa Metropolitan Conference and one from the Mississippi Valley Conference to form the Iowa Alliance Conference. The conference will be split into two divisions: the North includes Mason City, Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown and Waterloo East; while the South includes the Des Moines high schools of East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt as well as Ottumwa. Athletic directors and administrators from the member school district have been working over the past several months on establishing the new conference, which will provide: for more competitive equity and greater similarities between the member schools; increased competition and success that will lead to greater student participation and engagement as well as being able to hire, support and retain coaches; greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference; and maintaining historic rivalries between central Iowa high schools.
IOWA CITY — Iowa is 17th in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Hawkeyes are 9-2 after erasing an early 10-0 deficit in a 33-23 win over Illinois. The Hawkeyes got a defensive touchdown on a pick six from linebacker Jack Campbell and a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Charlie Jones and are on the verge of a 10 win season despite ranking last in the Big Ten in total offense. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
Iowa won despite managing only 83 yards of passing.
A run game which has been anemic all season has shown signs of life the past few weeks.
Iowa closes out the regular season on Friday at Nebraska, with the pre-game at 10:30 and the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score, and No. 12 Oklahoma beat Iowa State 28-21. Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards for Oklahoma, which solidified its chances of reaching the Big 12 title game and kept alive its slim College Football Playoff hopes. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards. Iowa State got the ball at its 14-yard line, trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the game. The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma 21, but Pat Fields intercepted a pass by Brock Purdy with 15 seconds remaining.
CEDAR FALLS — For the 22nd time, the UNI Panthers are playoff bound as they visit 5th-ranked Eastern Washington in Saturday’s opening round of the FCS playoffs. The Panthers finished 6-5 after a 41-3 win over Western Illinois and a strong schedule helped them get in.
That’s UNI coach Mark Farley. The Missouri Valley Conference got a record six teams in the field.
The Panthers were forced to wait a day to see if their season would continue.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 o’clock Iowa time.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to touch the ball last. Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers. Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards. The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State held Grambling State without a field goal for nearly nine minutes in the first half, en route to an 82-47 victory Sunday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2016-17, while the Tigers dropped to 0-4 on the year. Five Cyclones scored in double figures, led by a career-high 21 points off the bench from Aljaž Kunc. With five 3-pointers, Kunc tied a school record for made 3-pointers without a miss.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Drake edged past Richmond 73-70. Tyler Burton led the Spiders on Saturday with a career-high 30 points.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The No. 8 Iowa women’s basketball team canceled a game against Drake on Sunday and won’t travel to the Cancun Challenge tournament this week because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program, the school announced Friday night. The school’s news release didn’t specify whether the tests were athletes, staff or both, and also didn’t specify how many people had tested positive.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aubrey Joens hit 5 3-pointers for the second-straight game and increased her career best to 21 points to lead No. 14 Iowa State to a 96-55 win over Southern. Big sister Ashley Joens added 16 points, Lexie Donarski 15 and Nyamer Diew 13 off the bench for the Cyclones. Emily Ryan had a career high 13 assists and nine points. Donarski and Ashley Joens had three 3-pointers as Iowa State was 16-34 from distance and shot 48% overall. Aubrey Jones matched her career high with nine rebounds as the Cyclones won the boards 49-34. Nakia Kincey paced the Jaguars with 12 points.
— local hockey over the weekend:
=== Mason City Mohawk Hockey
Saturday — Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 2
Sunday — Des Moines Capitals 8, Mason City 2
=== North Iowa Bulls at St. Cloud
Saturday — North Iowa 7, St. Cloud 4
=== Mason City Toros at Minnesota Loons
Friday — Mason City 8, Minnesota Loons 3
Saturday — Mason City 8, Minnesota Loons 1