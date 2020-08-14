      Weather Alert

58 New COVID-19 Cases In Our Area, One New Death Reported in Cerro Gordo County

Aug 14, 2020 @ 9:42am

MASON CITY- In an update to coronavirus numbers for our listening area, we had 58 new cases reported in the 24 hour period from Thursday into Friday mid-morning. We also had one new death reported in Cerro Gordo County. Statewide, the case count is up to 50,681 with ten new deaths reported. That brings the statewide death toll for COVID-19 to 964. There were 574 new recoveries statewide bringing the total up to 39,788; 36 of those recoveries were from our area. See the stats below:

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 665 21
Butler 132 5
Floyd 170 7
Franklin 257 9
Hancock 124 1
Kossuth 97 2
Mitchell 81 1
Winnebago 94 5
Worth 68 0
Wright 485 7
Area Total 2173 58

 
Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 18 1
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 12
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 38
Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 433 9 53.85 0.6511278195
Butler 111 1 86.55 0.8409090909
Floyd 127 1 64.82 0.7470588235
Franklin 210 9 74.89 0.8171206226
Hancock 114 4 83.47 0.9193548387
Kossuth 64 1 58.33 0.6597938144
Mitchell 68 1 85.89 0.8395061728
Winnebago 59 3 58.44 0.6276595745
Worth 43 6 41.53 0.6323529412
Wright 418 1 87.36 0.8618556701
Area Total 1647 36 69.93 0.7579383341
State numbers Today Yesterday New
Cases 50681 50003 678
Deaths 964 954 10
Recovered 39788 39214 574
