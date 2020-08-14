58 New COVID-19 Cases In Our Area, One New Death Reported in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY- In an update to coronavirus numbers for our listening area, we had 58 new cases reported in the 24 hour period from Thursday into Friday mid-morning. We also had one new death reported in Cerro Gordo County. Statewide, the case count is up to 50,681 with ten new deaths reported. That brings the statewide death toll for COVID-19 to 964. There were 574 new recoveries statewide bringing the total up to 39,788; 36 of those recoveries were from our area. See the stats below:
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|665
|21
|Butler
|132
|5
|Floyd
|170
|7
|Franklin
|257
|9
|Hancock
|124
|1
|Kossuth
|97
|2
|Mitchell
|81
|1
|Winnebago
|94
|5
|Worth
|68
|0
|Wright
|485
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2173
|58
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|1
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|12
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|38
|
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|433
|9
|53.85
|0.6511278195
|Butler
|111
|1
|86.55
|0.8409090909
|Floyd
|127
|1
|64.82
|0.7470588235
|Franklin
|210
|9
|74.89
|0.8171206226
|Hancock
|114
|4
|83.47
|0.9193548387
|Kossuth
|64
|1
|58.33
|0.6597938144
|Mitchell
|68
|1
|85.89
|0.8395061728
|Winnebago
|59
|3
|58.44
|0.6276595745
|Worth
|43
|6
|41.53
|0.6323529412
|Wright
|418
|1
|87.36
|0.8618556701
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1647
|36
|69.93
|0.7579383341
|State numbers
|Today
|Yesterday
|New
|Cases
|50681
|50003
|678
|Deaths
|964
|954
|10
|Recovered
|39788
|39214
|574