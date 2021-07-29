Thursday July 29th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers, despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any, outlasted the Minnesota Twins 17-14. Detroit led 10-0 in the fourth in an MLB game that wound with a score more fitting for an NFL matchup between the Lions and Vikings. After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam. Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sanó’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers. Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth. The Twins now hit the road for 10 days, starting with a three-game series at St. Louis starting tomorrow night.
— The championship games are set for later today in Carroll in Classes 1A and 2A after semifinal games on Wednesday, while state tournament play started in Iowa City on Wednesday with quarterfinal round games in Class 3A with the 4A quarterfinals today at Duane Banks Field:
— Class 1A Semifinals
Kee 5, St. Mary’s Remsen 3 (9 innings)
St. Albert Council Bluffs 10, Alburnett 0 (5 innings)
— Class 2A Semifinals
Van Meter 4, Unity Christian Orange City 3
Centerville 12, Camanche 11 (8 innings)
— Class 3A Quarterfinals
Central DeWitt 11, Waverly-Shell Rock 1
Marion 11, ADM 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 18, MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Dubuque Wahlert 4, Winterset 1
—- Class 4A Quarterfinals
11:00—#1 Pleasant Valley vs. #8 Ottumwa
1:30—#4 Dowling West Des Moines vs. #5 Cedar Rapids Prairie
5:00—#2 Ankeny vs. #7 Waukee
7:30—#3 Johnston vs. #6 Dubuque Hempstead
DES MOINES — All-State softball teams have been announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Looking at area student-athletes to make those teams:
== Class 1A 1st Team — Taylor Hanna, St. Ansgar; Kiya Johnson, North Butler
== Class 1A 2nd Team — Faith Wadle, Newman; Kenzie Groen, North Butler
== Class 1A 3rd Team — Ellie Determan, Newman; Kayla Senne, Northwood-Kensett;
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
== Class 1A Honorable Mention — Kealan Curley, Newman; Josie Gansen, Riceville; Gabby Keith, Rockford; Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar
== Class 2A 1st Team — Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs; Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs; Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs
== Class 2A 3rd Team — Abby Pate, Central Springs
== Class 2A Honorable Mention — Libby Trewin, West Fork; Madison Edwards, Lake Mills; Ashlynn Willms, Belmond-Klemme
== Class 3A 1st Team — Avery Hanson, Hampton-Dumont CAL
== Class 3A 3rd Team — Ellie Caylor, Forest City; Annika Nelson, Clear Lake
== Class 4A 2nd Team — Rachel Chambers, Charles City
== Class 4A 3rd Team — Ashlyn Hoeft, Charles City
IOWA CITY — The Board of Regents has approved a proposal to name the football field at Kinnick Stadium in honor of Hawkeye football great Duke Slater. U-I vice president Rod Lehnertz presented the proposal to the facilities committee.
Slater grew up in Clinton, and played tackle for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921.
Slater led one of the best teams in Iowa history.
Slater earned his undergrad degree at Iowa and then his law degree while playing in the N-F-L.
Slater was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class in 2020. Slater died on August 14th of 1966 at the age of 67.
A residence hall on campus was named for Slater in 1972, and a statue of him stands on the north side of Kinnick Stadium.
DES MOINES — Iowa governor Kim Reynolds says she has no insight on what Iowa State may do if the Big 12 Conference folds. Texas and Oklahoma announced this week they are leaving the league and have applied for membership in the S-E-C. Radio Iowa news director O. Kay Henderson asked Reynolds if there is anything lawmakers can do to help ISU.
Reynolds’ comments came as Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of encouraging other conferences to pick apart the league so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the Southeastern Conference more quickly and without paying a massive buyout. The Big 12 sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN. The letter said the conference had become aware the network had taken actions “to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN.” Bowlsby says ‘ESPN is incentivizing other conferences to destabilize the Big 12.’ Texas and Oklahoma had asked the SEC to join the conference in 2025. To do so sooner could cost the schools tens of millions dollars.