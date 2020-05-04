534 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, four more deaths — one new case in listening area, five more reported recovered
JOHNSTON — According to today’s report from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 534 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, to make a total now of 9703. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 188. 161 more COVID-19 cases have fully recovered, for a total of 3486.
One new case has been confirmed in our listening area, an adult aged 18-40 in Winnebago County. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in our immediate listening area to 42.
Butler County has five new cases that have recovered, bringing the area’s total number of recoveries to 30.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (40-60)
|Older (60-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|1
|Butler
|
|3
|4
|2
|
|
|9
|
|7
|
|Floyd
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|Franklin
|
|1
|1
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Kossuth
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|1
|
|3
|
|2
|1
|Winnebago
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|2
|
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|
|Wright
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|11
|18
|11
|2
|
|42
|0
|30
|4