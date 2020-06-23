      Weather Alert

51 new cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area

Jun 23, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — 51 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 26 new cases were reported in Wright County; nine in Floyd; five in Franklin; three in Cerro Gordo; two each in Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth; and single cases in Butler and Mitchell counties. One case was reassigned from Hancock County to another county.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus identified in our listening area since the pandemic started to 646 — 340 in Wright; 68 in Franklin; 62 in Cerro Gordo; 43 in Floyd; 37 in Hancock; 36 in Butler; 26 in Kossuth; 17 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell; and eight in Worth.

10 more people in our area have recovered — six in Butler; two in Floyd; and single cases in Franklin and Hancock — for a total now of 297.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: two more people have died for a total now of 688; 299 more cases have been identified for a total of 26,346; 294 more people have recovered for a total of 16,423.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 62 3
Butler 36 1
Floyd 43 9
Franklin 68 5
Hancock 37 (1 assigned to new county)
Kossuth 26 2
Mitchell 9 1
Winnebago 17 2
Worth 8 2
Wright 340 26
Area Total 646 51

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 28
Butler 25 6
Floyd 20 2
Franklin 26 1
Hancock 25 1
Kossuth 13
Mitchell 5
Winnebago 12
Worth 5
Wright 138
Area Total 297 10

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4

 

 

June 22 Hospitalized Change since last report
Cerro Gordo 0 -2
Butler 2
Floyd 3 2
Franklin 0 4
Hancock 2 1
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth 0 -1
Wright 3
Area Total 10
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team