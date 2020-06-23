51 new cases of COVID-19 in our immediate listening area
DES MOINES — 51 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area.
In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 26 new cases were reported in Wright County; nine in Floyd; five in Franklin; three in Cerro Gordo; two each in Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth; and single cases in Butler and Mitchell counties. One case was reassigned from Hancock County to another county.
That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus identified in our listening area since the pandemic started to 646 — 340 in Wright; 68 in Franklin; 62 in Cerro Gordo; 43 in Floyd; 37 in Hancock; 36 in Butler; 26 in Kossuth; 17 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell; and eight in Worth.
10 more people in our area have recovered — six in Butler; two in Floyd; and single cases in Franklin and Hancock — for a total now of 297.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: two more people have died for a total now of 688; 299 more cases have been identified for a total of 26,346; 294 more people have recovered for a total of 16,423.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|62
|3
|Butler
|36
|1
|Floyd
|43
|9
|Franklin
|68
|5
|Hancock
|37
|(1 assigned to new county)
|Kossuth
|26
|2
|Mitchell
|9
|1
|Winnebago
|17
|2
|Worth
|8
|2
|Wright
|340
|26
|
|
|
|Area Total
|646
|51
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|28
|
|Butler
|25
|6
|Floyd
|20
|2
|Franklin
|26
|1
|Hancock
|25
|1
|Kossuth
|13
|
|Mitchell
|5
|
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|138
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|297
|10
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4
|June 22
|Hospitalized
|Change since last report
|Cerro Gordo
|0
|-2
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|2
|Franklin
|0
|4
|Hancock
|2
|1
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|0
|-1
|Wright
|3
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|10
|