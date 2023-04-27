$500,000 increase for Iowa governor’s office budget

DES MOINES — The budget for the governor’s office is getting a half a million dollar boost under a bill Senate Republicans have approved. A spokesman for Governor Reynolds says it pulls Iowa closer to the office budgets for governors in states like Utah that have similar populations.

Democrats in the Senate objected and asked Republican Senator Tim Kraayenbrink of Fort Dodge — chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee — what the money was for.

“We asked the same question of the governor,” Kraayenbrink said during Wednesday’s debate, “but I’m not positive what the answer was coming out of that.”

Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, asked Kraayenbrink if the money would be used to provide bonuses or raise the salaries for the governor’s staff.

“Do you believe that might be what that money will be used for?” Petersen asked.

Kraayenbrink responded: “I’m pretty sure that is not what this is for.”

After Senators debated the bill, which outlined millions in spending for administrative and regulatory agencies in state government, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds said the $500,000 “will help recruit and retain the talent necessary to support the significant whole-of-government work that Iowans expect the Governor to lead.”