Monday December 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
— AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery — 7:00
IOWA CITY — Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to lead No. 19 Iowa past No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was the Hawkeyes’ sixth win in a row. Iowa beat the Badgers for the first time since 2015 to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says it was a quality win by his team.
Ferentz says the team knew it would be a tough challenge.
Ferentz says he was impressed that his team was able to bounce back from an 0-2 start to the season.
Iowa learned on Sunday that they will host Michigan this Saturday for the final game of the regular season. The game kicks off at 6 o’clock, with the pre-game at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolster their playoff hopes with a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards. The Bucs entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dan Bailey’s job with the Minnesota Vikings may be in jeopardy after the kicker’s poor performance in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 10th-year pro who nearly cost the team a game the previous week missed an extra point and three field goals that could have made a difference in a 26-14 setback that hurt the Vikings in the crowded NFC playoff race. Bailey missed an extra point to the left after Minnesota scored a touchdown in the first quarter. He missed all three field goals he attempted, from 36, 54, and 46 yards, to the right.
IOWA CITY — Coming off their win on Friday night over Iowa State, Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 to help No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It was Iowa coach Fran McCaffery’s 200th win as the Iowa coach.
Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 30.4 points per game, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half. It was a season high in scoring for Wieskamp, who played just 19 minutes. Iowa had its third game of 100 or more points. Iowa is off until Saturday when they are scheduled to play Gonzaga at Sioux Falls. Pre-game on Saturday is scheduled for 10 o’clock with the tipoff at 11 o’clock on KGLO.
AMES — For Iowa State, they fell to the Hawkeyes on Friday night 105-77, as you heard on KGLO. Cyclone coach Steve Prohm says his team needs to continue to grow heading into Big 12 play.
Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Tuesday night in the conference opener for both teams.
DES MOINES — Drake continued its best start in four decades with an 81-53 win over Air Force at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. Bulldogs coach Darien DeVries says it was a good win for his ballclub.
DJ Wilkins had a career-high 23 points to lead Drake, as they improve to 6-0 overall. The Bulldogs travel to South Dakota on Wednesday.
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa announced on Sunday that they would not play their final two non-conference games that were scheduled for this Wednesday against Wisconsin and on Saturday against Marshall. Coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement that the challenges presented by the pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on the team’s number of student-athletes. The Panthers are scheduled to open up Missouri Valley Conference play on December 27th against Missouri State.
WEST DES MOINES — Dowling outscored Mason City 45-23 in the middle two quarters on their way to a 77-36 win in girls basketball on Saturday. Reggi Spotts had 13 points while Jada Williams added 10 as the Mohawks drop to 0-4 on the season. In the boys game, Dowling held Mason City to 12 points at the half and took a 66-30 victory. Corey Miner had 14 points to lead the Mohawks, who drop to 1-3. Both Mason City teams travel to Fort Dodge on Tuesday night, in games you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.
The Associated Press contributed to portions of this sports report