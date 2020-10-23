Friday October 23rd Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:
== FRIDAY
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:00; Class 2A second round football, Clear Lake at Spirit Lake — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 3A second round football, Mason City at Webster City — pre-game 6:30, kickoff 7:00
– 93.9-FM KIA, 939kia.com — Class A second round football, Newman at Wapsie Valley — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
== SATURDAY
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Purdue — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30
SPIRIT LAKE — Clear Lake travels to Spirit Lake for a second round Class 2A football playoff game tonight. The Lions used a strong second half effort to beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in last week’s first round 35-14 and Lions coach Jared DeVries says they need to carry that effort over to tonight.
DeVries says they’ll have to contain Spirit Lake senior quarterback Brent Scott who has thrown for 1328 yards and 13 touchdowns and has rushed a team-high 97 times for 428 yards and nine scores.
Spirit Lake was the District 2 champion and received a bye last week. You can hear the Clear Lake-Spirit Lake game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:15 with kickoff from Spirit Lake scheduled for 7 o’clock.
WEBSTER CITY — Mason City travels to face district foe 8th-ranked Webster City in a Class 3A second round game tonight. The Mohawks edged Gilbert last week 16-14 to pick up their first post-season victory since 2002, something coach John Lee says is exciting for the program.
The Mohawks face a Webster City team that beat them 42-7 back on September 25th. Lee says they’ll try to contain the Lynx’s single wing offense that led them to the district championship and a #8 ranking in the Radio Iowa poll.
You can hear the Mason City-Webster City game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:30 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
FAIRBANK — Newman travels to face 7th-ranked Wapsie Valley in a Class A second round game tonight. The Knights are 6-2 and coming off of a 49-19 win over North Butler where they scored 35 points in the third quarter, led by 303 yards passing by Max Burt. Wapsie Valley is 7-1 after a 58-0 win over Starmont in the first round. The Warriors have a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Kobe Risse who has thrown for 1348 yards and 23 touchdowns and running back Trevor Sauerbrei who has rushed for over 900 yards and 12 touchdowns. You can hear the Newman-Wapsie Valley game on 93.9 KIA-FM and 939kia.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock.
— Area second round playoff football games tonight
== Class 3A
Mason City at Webster City
== Class 2A
Clear Lake at Spirit Lake
Forest City at Waukon
== Class 1A
Belmond-Klemme at Southeast Valley
Osage at Waterloo Columbus
== Class A
Newman at Wapsie Valley
Madrid at West Hancock
West Fork at St. Ansgar
Lake Mills at South Winneshiek
== 8-Man
North Iowa at Tripoli
MASON CITY — State qualifying cross country meets in Classes 1A and 2A took place yesterday despite the gloomy weather. You can find the full results of these meets by heading to the local sports section at kglonews.com
== Newman captured both the girls and boys team titles at the 1A meet in Manly. The Newman boys won the title with 65 points, while Central Springs also qualified as a team finishing second with 74. Riley Witt of St. Ansgar won the boys race in a time of 16:36. The Newman girls won the team title with 46 points, while Nashua-Plainfield also qualified as a team finishing second with 53. Grace Lidgett of North Tama was the girls individual winner with a time of 20:30.
Manly results — GIRLS BOYS
== In Class 2A at Eagle Grove in the boys competition, Forest City finished fourth with 118 points while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was sixth. Des Moines Christian won the boys team title as they had the top two runners. In the girls competition, Denver placed first with Dike-New Hartford being second. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was seventh while Forest City finished ninth.
Eagle Grove results — GIRLS BOYS
== In the Class 2A meet at Jesup, Osage’s Katelyn Johnston qualified for the state meet with an 11th place finish, finishing about 1:08 behind winner Amanda Treptow of Jesup. Tipton won the girls title while Osage finished 13th. Osage finished 13th in the boys competition and did not qualify anybody for state.
Jesup results — GIRLS BOYS
— high school regional volleyball last night
== Class 4A Region 6
West Delaware 3-0 Charles City (25-15, 25-17, 25-7)
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that former linebacker and Iowa State alum Matt Blair had died at the age of 70. Drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played all 12 of his NFL seasons for the Vikings. He started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1452 tackles, the second-most in team history. Blair went to six consecutive Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection in 1980. Blair holds the team record with 20 blocked kicks and also recorded more sacks and interceptions than any linebacker in team history. Behind Blair’s efforts, Iowa State made its first-ever bowl appearance in 1971, finishing the season 8-4 while earning a trip to the Sun Bowl. Blair was inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor in 2012.