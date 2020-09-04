Number of active COVID-19 cases rises in listening area over the past week
DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area in the last week has increased.
As of 11 o’clock this morning, 625 active cases of coronavirus were being reported in the county. That’s up 55 from a total of 570 last Friday.
Cerro Gordo County currently has 250 active cases, up from 215 a week ago. Mitchell County saw a jump in the last week from 18 active cases last Friday to 47 this morning.
Elsewhere around the area, there are 73 active cases in Wright County, 72 in Winnebago, 39 each in Floyd and Kossuth, 36 in Butler, 31 in Franklin, 23 in Hancock, and 15 in Worth.
39 new cases of COVID-19 in the listening area were identified in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, bringing the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2790. 29 more cases have recovered for a total of 2110.
Looking statewide in the last 24 hours: three new deaths were reported to bring the state’s death toll to 1137; 1183 new cases were identified to bring the pandemic total to 67,982; 477 more people have recovered for a total now of 48,994.
|
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|250
|215
|Butler
|36
|35
|Floyd
|39
|37
|Franklin
|31
|31
|Hancock
|23
|23
|Kossuth
|39
|39
|Mitchell
|47
|18
|Winnebago
|72
|71
|Worth
|15
|18
|Wright
|73
|83
|
|
|
|Area Total
|625
|570
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|862
|12
|Butler
|217
|4
|Floyd
|227
|6
|Franklin
|304
|1
|Hancock
|160
|1
|Kossuth
|123
|
|Mitchell
|125
|11
|Winnebago
|167
|1
|Worth
|82
|
|Wright
|523
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2790
|39
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|55
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|592
|13
|Butler
|179
|7
|Floyd
|185
|
|Franklin
|256
|1
|Hancock
|135
|1
|Kossuth
|84
|
|Mitchell
|78
|
|Winnebago
|85
|3
|Worth
|67
|1
|Wright
|449
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2110
|29