Number of active COVID-19 cases rises in listening area over the past week

Sep 4, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area in the last week has increased.

As of 11 o’clock this morning, 625 active cases of coronavirus were being reported in the county. That’s up 55 from a total of 570 last Friday.

Cerro Gordo County currently has 250 active cases, up from 215 a week ago. Mitchell County saw a jump in the last week from 18 active cases last Friday to 47 this morning.

Elsewhere around the area, there are 73 active cases in Wright County, 72 in Winnebago, 39 each in Floyd and Kossuth, 36 in Butler, 31 in Franklin, 23 in Hancock, and 15 in Worth.

39 new cases of COVID-19 in the listening area were identified in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, bringing the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2790. 29 more cases have recovered for a total of 2110.

Looking statewide in the last 24 hours: three new deaths were reported to bring the state’s death toll to 1137; 1183 new cases were identified to bring the pandemic total to 67,982; 477 more people have recovered for a total now of 48,994.

 

Active Cases 9/4/20
Active Cases 8/28/20
Cerro Gordo 250 215
Butler 36 35
Floyd 39 37
Franklin 31 31
Hancock 23 23
Kossuth 39 39
Mitchell 47 18
Winnebago 72 71
Worth 15 18
Wright 73 83
Area Total 625 570

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 862 12
Butler 217 4
Floyd 227 6
Franklin 304 1
Hancock 160 1
Kossuth 123
Mitchell 125 11
Winnebago 167 1
Worth 82
Wright 523 3
Area Total 2790 39

 

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 55

 

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 592 13
Butler 179 7
Floyd 185
Franklin 256 1
Hancock 135 1
Kossuth 84
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 85 3
Worth 67 1
Wright 449 3
Area Total 2110 29
