467 more positive COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths — two more cases identified in Wright County

Apr 29, 2020 @ 12:29pm

DES MOINES — In today’s report from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 467 more positive cases have been reported for a total of 6843 total confirmed cases. 93% of those new cases are from the 22 counties that are not subject to the easing of some of the restrictions put in place.

There were 12 more deaths to make 148 total.

The report says 264 more people have fully recovered for a total of 2428.

There are two more confirmed positive cases in our listening area, both in Wright County, both aged 18-40.

There have now been 37 cases of COVID-19 reported in our immediate listening area, with 24 of those reported as fully recovered.

 

Confirmed Cases Child Adult (18-40) Middle (40-60) Older (60-80) Elderly (81+) Total Deaths Recovered
Cerro Gordo 2 6 6 14 12
Butler 2 4 2 8 1
Floyd 0
Franklin 1 1 2 1
Hancock 1 2 3 2
Kossuth 1 1 1
Mitchell 2 2 2
Winnebago 1 1 2 2
Worth 1 1 1
Wright 3 1 4 2
Area Total 0 10 17 10 0 37 0 24
