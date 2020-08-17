Two more area COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

      Breaking News
Aug 17, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — North-central Iowa’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 40.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, Cerro Gordo County and Franklin County each reported one more death over the weekend. That brings the total number of deaths in Cerro Gordo County to 19; Franklin 13; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Hancock; and one in Wright.

2274 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic — 687 in Cerro Gordo; 496 in Wright; 267 in Franklin; 178 in Floyd; 140 in Butler; 127 in Hancock; 119 in Winnebago; 106 in Kossuth; 83 in Mitchell; and 71 in Worth.

Of those 2274 cases, 528 are active cases, or 23%. 217 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo; 75 in Wright; 57 in Winnebago; 43 in Franklin; 37 in Kossuth; 30 in Floyd; 24 in Worth; 22 in Butler; 14 in Mitchell and nine in Hancock.

Statewide in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, six more deaths were reported to bring the total number of deaths to 979, while 396 more cases have been identified, to bring the total to 52,221. A total of 40,690 Iowans have recovered, or 77%. 

 

Confirmed Cases
Cerro Gordo 687
Butler 140
Floyd 178
Franklin 267
Hancock 127
Kossuth 106
Mitchell 83
Winnebago 119
Worth 71
Wright 496
Area Total 2274
July Total 1463

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 217
Butler 22
Floyd 30
Franklin 43
Hancock 9
Kossuth 37
Mitchell 14
Winnebago 57
Worth 24
Wright 75
Area Total 528
