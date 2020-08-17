Two more area COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend
DES MOINES — North-central Iowa’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 40.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, Cerro Gordo County and Franklin County each reported one more death over the weekend. That brings the total number of deaths in Cerro Gordo County to 19; Franklin 13; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Hancock; and one in Wright.
2274 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area since the start of the pandemic — 687 in Cerro Gordo; 496 in Wright; 267 in Franklin; 178 in Floyd; 140 in Butler; 127 in Hancock; 119 in Winnebago; 106 in Kossuth; 83 in Mitchell; and 71 in Worth.
Of those 2274 cases, 528 are active cases, or 23%. 217 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo; 75 in Wright; 57 in Winnebago; 43 in Franklin; 37 in Kossuth; 30 in Floyd; 24 in Worth; 22 in Butler; 14 in Mitchell and nine in Hancock.
Statewide in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, six more deaths were reported to bring the total number of deaths to 979, while 396 more cases have been identified, to bring the total to 52,221. A total of 40,690 Iowans have recovered, or 77%.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|687
|Butler
|140
|Floyd
|178
|Franklin
|267
|Hancock
|127
|Kossuth
|106
|Mitchell
|83
|Winnebago
|119
|Worth
|71
|Wright
|496
|
|
|Area Total
|2274
|July Total
|1463
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|217
|Butler
|22
|Floyd
|30
|Franklin
|43
|Hancock
|9
|Kossuth
|37
|Mitchell
|14
|Winnebago
|57
|Worth
|24
|Wright
|75
|
|
|Area Total
|528