43 North Iowa receives state grant to purchase building for transitional mental health services

MASON CITY — A Mason City-based organization that helps north-central Iowans with mental health or other disabilities find their way through home, employment and community experiences is one of 24 organizations awarded funding through the state’s Nonprofit Innovation Fund.

Governor Reynolds this week announced $40 million in grant funding for the program that invests in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable nonprofits in the state to expand services or help more Iowans.

43 North Iowa is receiving a $2.7 million grant toward a $4.5 million project to purchase the former Globe-Gazette building at 300 North Washington, which will be remodeled into 15 residential care beds to provide transitional mental health services from 90 days to nine months and create a new service. The project also includes Crisis Stabilization with a five-bed area to address the immediate and urgent needs of people with acute mental health crises.

Funding for the Nonprofit Innovation Fund was made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.