Reynolds says she might have news tomorrow of Iowa businesses reopening
JOHNSTON — Iowa businesses ordered by the governor to close in March may soon learn if and when they may reopen in May. “Might have some news tomorrow, but we’re still working on that.”
Governor Kim Reynolds says there are “areas of opportunity” in the state as 51 of Iowa’s 99 counties have zero to four confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, Reynolds says increased testing is needed. “We must get Iowa back to work sooner rather than later,” Reynolds says, “and the more we continue to learn about the virus in Iowa, the better we’ll be able to balance the health of our people and our economy.”
The governor warns that despite whatever she may announce as soon as tomorrow, life might not return to what we considered normal. “Might be a little bit of a new normal for a while, but that’s okay,” Reynolds says. “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all a few things about our-self and maybe one of the greatest lessons has been a reminder of what really matters and for myself, there are a few things I can’t wait to get back to — hugging my grandchildren would be one of them and getting together with family — but there’s also a lot of things we’re going to have to do differently going forward.”
Reynolds says vulnerable Iowans with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home as much as possible even if her closure orders are eased.
Reynolds today announced 176 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Iowa. She says 29 percent of all the Iowans who’ve tested positive so far are employed in packing plants or manufacturing. Ten percent of Iowa’s COVID cases are either staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
Another 16 percent work in hospitals or other health care settings. No new cases were reported in our immediate listening area. A total of 1492 people have recovered.