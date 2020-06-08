42 new cases of COVID-19 in our listening area over the weekend
DES MOINES — Over 40 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our immediate listening area over the weekend.
In the time period between 11:00 AM Friday and 11:00 AM this morning, 42 cases were reported — 22 new cases in Wright County; 12 more in Franklin; six more in Hancock; and single cases in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties. That brings the area total now to 399 — 244 in Wright; 34 in Cerro Gordo; 30 in Franklin; 22 in Hancock; 19 in Floyd; 16 each in Butler and Kossuth; 11 in Winnebago; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
26 more people in our area have fully recovered — 20 in Wright; three in Cerro Gordo; and single cases in Butler, Franklin and Winnebago — for a total number of recovered in our area now at 151.
10 people remain hospitalized in our area at last report — two each in Wright, Hancock, Floyd, and Butler; with single hospitalizations in Cerro Gordo and Franklin.
Looking at the statewide numbers, five more deaths were reported between Sunday morning and this morning for a total now of 607. 329 more cases were reported statewide in that same time period for a total now of 21,918.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|34
|1
|Butler
|16
|
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|30
|12
|Hancock
|22
|6
|Kossuth
|16
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|244
|22
|
|
|
|Area Total
|399
|42
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|3
|Butler
|13
|1
|Floyd
|16
|
|Franklin
|7
|1
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|8
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|1
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|60
|20
|
|
|
|Area Total
|151
|26
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|2
|
|
|Area Total
|10
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|1
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3