42 new cases of COVID-19 in our listening area over the weekend

Jun 8, 2020 @ 11:05am

DES MOINES — Over 40 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in our immediate listening area over the weekend.

In the time period between 11:00 AM Friday and 11:00 AM this morning, 42 cases were reported — 22 new cases in Wright County; 12 more in Franklin; six more in Hancock; and single cases in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties. That brings the area total now to 399 — 244 in Wright; 34 in Cerro Gordo; 30 in Franklin; 22 in Hancock; 19 in Floyd; 16 each in Butler and Kossuth; 11 in Winnebago; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.

26 more people in our area have fully recovered — 20 in Wright; three in Cerro Gordo; and single cases in Butler, Franklin and Winnebago — for a total number of recovered in our area now at 151.

10 people remain hospitalized in our area at last report — two each in Wright, Hancock, Floyd, and Butler; with single hospitalizations in Cerro Gordo and Franklin.

Looking at the statewide numbers, five more deaths were reported between Sunday morning and this morning for a total now of 607. 329 more cases were reported statewide in that same time period for a total now of 21,918.

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 34 1
Butler 16
Floyd 19
Franklin 30 12
Hancock 22 6
Kossuth 16 1
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 244 22
Area Total 399 42

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 21 3
Butler 13 1
Floyd 16
Franklin 7 1
Hancock 8
Kossuth 8
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 11 1
Worth 3
Wright 60 20
Area Total 151 26

 

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 2
Area Total 10

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 1
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 3
