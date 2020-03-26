Thursday March 26th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 1987 World Series Game 4 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals — 7:00
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother’s condition Wednesday on his Instagram page. He urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. Towns says both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine at home, his mother’s condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.
IOWA CITY — Iowa could have two more first round picks in next month’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas. Tristan Wirfs is considered by many to be the second best tackle available and could be a top 10 selection.
Wirfs has received a lot of attention as a multi-sport athlete while at Mount Vernon High School. He also wrestled and competed in track and baseball.
Hawkeye defensive end A.J. Epenesa is rated by many as the second best edge rusher available though he is not paying any attention to the mock drafts.
Epenesa believes he has a lot to offer a team.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23rd through the 25th
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to contract terms with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel. Sharpe had a career-high four touchdown catches in 2019 for Tennessee, his fourth season in the league. He’s the No. 2 wide receiver for Minnesota for now, behind Adam Thielen. The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. Zettel will add depth at defensive end after the departure of Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly. Griffen was a six-year starter and the longest-tenured player on the team. Zettel joins his fifth NFL team. He played most recently for San Francisco in the Super Bowl.
UNDATED (AP) — Video games have become a go-to hobby for millions self-isolating around the world, and athletes from preps to pros have eagerly grabbed the controls. Competitive by nature, mostly from Generations Y and Z, and with ample time to fill, stars like Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic have turned to gaming to stay connected with fans. It’s been a seamless transition for Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May, who is also a pro video game streamer. May says he’s been helping other athletes, including New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, try to set up their own feeds. Leagues are also using virtual competitions to generate content while players are locked out of their arenas.