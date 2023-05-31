KGLO News KGLO News Logo

3rd Man Charged In 2002 Shooting Death Of Run-DMC Star Jam Master Jay

May 31, 2023 12:16PM CDT
FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist Art1Airbrush, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of hip-hop trailblazer Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, adding another suspect in the Run-DMC member's killing which for years after it initially happened had languished as a cold case. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging Jay Bryant in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay.

The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002.

Bryant’s attorney says they had just learned of the charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Bryant, who is from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.

