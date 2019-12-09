Monday December 9th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Minnesota — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Mason City High — girls 6:15, boys follow
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to San Diego to play USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday December 27th. It is their fourth trip to the game but their first since 1991.
That’s defensive coordinator Phil Parker who filled in for Kirk Ferentz on Sunday. He was watching his son, James, start for the Patriots. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 9-3.
That’s Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley. Kickoff for the Holiday Bowl on Friday December 27th is scheduled for 7 o’clock Iowa time, and you can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 5 o’clock.
AMES — Iowa State will play Notre Dame on Saturday December 28th in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando. The Cyclones finished the regular season with a record of 7-5.
That’s Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. It is the Cyclones’ third straight bowl game.
Kickoff for the Camping World Bowl on December 28th is scheduled for 11:00 AM.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota’s five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense, and the Vikings sailed past Detroit 20-7 to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss. Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters. But Minnesota’s defense delivered the biggest impact to help keep the Vikings on track for the playoffs with a 9-4 record. Rookie quarterback David Blough threw two interceptions, and the Lions fell to 3-9-1.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa says its former athletic director Bump Elliott has died. He was 94. Elliott was a star halfback at Michigan who won the Big Ten’s MVP award in 1947. Elliott became Michigan’s coach in 1959 and led the Wolverines for 10 seasons, a tenure that included a Rose Bowl win in 1964. Elliott, who was the Hawkeyes’ athletic director from 1970-1991, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
AMES — Iowa State outscored 16th ranked Seton Hall 48-40 in the second half to beat the Pirates 76-66 in Ames. Coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones overcame a slow start with defense.
The Cyclones had four players in double figures as they improve to 6-3 on the season.
Next up for Iowa State is a meeting with Iowa on Thursday night at 7 o’clock, which you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6 o’clock.
QUINCY, ILLINOIS — The 3rd-ranked NIACC women picked up a couple of victories at the John Wood Community College Classic in Quincy Illinois over the weekend. On Friday night, Sana’a Smith had 15 points while Sierra Lynch and Autam Mendez each had 14 points to lead the Lady Trojans to an 82-70 win. On Saturday, NIACC needed overtime to beat 5th-ranked Lincoln Land Community College 84-81. Lynch scored all six of NIACC’s points in the extra session. Sierra Morrow had 29 points and 17 rebounds to lead NIACC. The Lady Trojans are 12-0 and are off until they travel to the Illinois Central Holiday Tournament starting on December 28th, where they’ll face 11th-ranked Bryant & Stratton Community College of Wisconsin.
— high school boys basketball from Saturday
Bishop Garrigan 77, Newman 29
Algona 63, Charles City 43
Belmond-Klemme 55, Central Springs 53 (OT)
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Saint Ansgar 42
Osage 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
West Fork 51, Forest City 40
— high school girls basketball from Saturday
Bishop Garrigan 72, Newman 29
Algona 74, Charles City 41
Belmond-Klemme 49, Central Springs 39
Forest City 48, West Fork 28
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64, Saint Ansgar 60
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 50 points and the Los Angeles Lakers improved to a league-best 21-3 with a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis was 20 of 29 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. LeBron James had 32 points and 13 assists despite committing four fouls in the first half. Alex Caruso added 16 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight and improved to 10-2 at home.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls ended their run at the North Iowa Ice Arena on Saturday night with an 8-3 win over Alexandria. Justin Daly had a hat trick while Ryan Hempel scored twice to lead the Bulls, who were two-for-five on the power play. North Iowa is now 20-3-2-0 on the season and will play at Rochester on Friday night. After playing three games at the NA3HL Showcase Tournament in Blaine Minnesota December 15-17, the Bulls will be off until they have their first game in the new Mason City downtown arena on Friday December 28th against Alexandria.
DES MOINES — The Mohawk Hockey Club fell at the Des Moines Oak Leafs 6-3 in Midwest High School Hockey League play on Saturday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Andrew Crane scored for the Mohawks in the second period while Ty Fisher and Zak Molstad scored in the third period. Mason City falls to 1-12 on the season and will travel to Waterloo on Friday before having their final-ever game at the North Iowa Ice Arena on Saturday when they host the Des Moines Capitals.