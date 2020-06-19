      Weather Alert

38 of 390 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa are in north-central Iowa

Jun 19, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Nearly one-tenth of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa in the 24-hour period between 11 o’clock Thursday morning and 11 o’clock this morning are from north-central Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, 38 more cases were confirmed in our immediate listening area during that time — 20 in Wright; five each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin; three each in Floyd and Kossuth; and single cases in Butler and Hancock.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our listening area since the pandemic started to 572 — 314 in Wright; 58 in Cerro Gordo; 57 in Franklin; 34 in Hancock; 31 in Butler; 27 in Floyd; 23 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell; and six in Worth.

12 more people in our area have recovered — four each in Wright and Franklin; and single cases in Floyd, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth — for a total of 257.

Looking at the statewide numbers during the same 24-hour period: three more people have died for a pandemic total of 680; 390 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified for a total of 25,127; 221 more people have recovered for a total of 15,674. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 58 5
Butler 31 1
Floyd 27 3
Franklin 57 5
Hancock 34 1
Kossuth 23 3
Mitchell 9
Winnebago 13
Worth 6
Wright 314 20
Area Total 572 38

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 27
Butler 16
Floyd 18 1
Franklin 22 4
Hancock 21 1
Kossuth 13
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 12 1
Worth 4 1
Wright 120 4
Area Total 257 12

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4
