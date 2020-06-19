38 of 390 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa are in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — Nearly one-tenth of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa in the 24-hour period between 11 o’clock Thursday morning and 11 o’clock this morning are from north-central Iowa.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, 38 more cases were confirmed in our immediate listening area during that time — 20 in Wright; five each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin; three each in Floyd and Kossuth; and single cases in Butler and Hancock.
That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our listening area since the pandemic started to 572 — 314 in Wright; 58 in Cerro Gordo; 57 in Franklin; 34 in Hancock; 31 in Butler; 27 in Floyd; 23 in Kossuth; 13 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell; and six in Worth.
12 more people in our area have recovered — four each in Wright and Franklin; and single cases in Floyd, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth — for a total of 257.
Looking at the statewide numbers during the same 24-hour period: three more people have died for a pandemic total of 680; 390 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified for a total of 25,127; 221 more people have recovered for a total of 15,674.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|58
|5
|Butler
|31
|1
|Floyd
|27
|3
|Franklin
|57
|5
|Hancock
|34
|1
|Kossuth
|23
|3
|Mitchell
|9
|
|Winnebago
|13
|
|Worth
|6
|
|Wright
|314
|20
|
|
|
|Area Total
|572
|38
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|27
|
|Butler
|16
|
|Floyd
|18
|1
|Franklin
|22
|4
|Hancock
|21
|1
|Kossuth
|13
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|12
|1
|Worth
|4
|1
|Wright
|120
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|257
|12
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4