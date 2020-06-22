      Weather Alert

38 new cases of COVID-19 identified over weekend in immediate listening area

Jun 22, 2020 @ 5:43am

DES MOINES — 38 more cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend in our listening area.

In the time period between 11 o’clock Friday morning and 11 o’clock Sunday morning, 18 more cases were reported in Wright County; six more in Floyd; four in Butler; three each in Franklin and Hancock; two in Winnebago; and single cases in Cerro Gordo and Kossuth counties.

That brings the immediate listening area’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 591 — 314 in Wright; 60 in Franklin; 59 in Cerro Gordo; 37 in Hancock; 35 in Butler; 33 in Floyd; 24 in Kossuth; 15 in Winnebago; eight in Mitchell and six in Worth.

25 more people have recovered for an area total of 282 — 15 of those in Wright; three each in Butler and Hancock; two in Franklin; and one each in Cerro Gordo and Worth.

In the same weekend time period statewide, 738 more cases were reported for a total of 25,865. A total of 16,018 people have recovered, while a total of 685 people have died. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 59 1
Butler 35 4
Floyd 33 6
Franklin 60 3
Hancock 37 3
Kossuth 24 1
Mitchell 8 (1 case reassigned to another county)
Winnebago 15 2
Worth 6
Wright 314 18
Area Total 591 38

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 28 1
Butler 19 3
Floyd 18
Franklin 24 2
Hancock 24 3
Kossuth 13
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 12
Worth 5 1
Wright 135 15
Area Total 282 25

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4
