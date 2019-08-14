Salvation Army Back To School Supply Drive Set for Thursday
MASON CITY — The Mason City Salvation Army will be taking applications for those needing assistance obtaining school supplies on Thursday in Mason City. Captain Kenyon Sivels says it’s important to them to make sure kids have what they need going into the school year.
“When they have what they need, going into the school year, it sets them up to do better. But when you go in and you’re missing things, you’re lacking things…kids by all means they still can do well, but it’s an uphill battle. We’re wanting it to be an easy road, especially at the beginning. Difficulties come, ya know when you get through the school year, different things come. But, we want to remove all of the obstacles possible for the parents and those students.”
Last year, Sivels says The Salvation Army was able to help almost 500 children with back to school supplies. This year, he says there are a few items they are still in need of before Thursday’s distribution time period.
“Wide ruled notebooks. You have the regular ones and then there’s some on the notebooks that say wide ruled. Wide ruled notebooks, wide ruled paper, school boxes and then folders. We’re in need of tons of folders I was told.”
Applications will be taken and supplies distributed to those who qualify on the same day from 9am to 3pm at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center, which is located at 747 Village Green Drive SW in Mason City. This is the 24th year The Salvation Army has distributed backpacks and supplies to kids in need.