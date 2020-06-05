34 more COVID-19 cases in Wright County, listening area total up to 357
DES MOINES — 37 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area, with most of those being in Wright County.
The latest 24-hour statistics from 11 o’clock Thursday morning to 11 o’clock Friday morning show Wright County with 34 more cases of coronavirus. Two cases were reported each in Franklin and Kossuth counties and one more was reported in Cerro Gordo County. Two cases that were previously reported in Butler County have now been re-identified into another county.
That now brings the total number of cases to 357 — 222 in Wright County; 33 in Cerro Gordo; 19 in Floyd; 18 in Franklin; 16 each in Butler and Hancock; 15 in Kossuth; 11 in Winnebago; four in Mitchell and three in Worth.
Six more people have fully recovered in our listening area, all in Wright County, for a total of 125.
Looking at the state numbers, 387 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for a total now of 21,093. 21 more deaths have been reported for a total of 589. 277 more people have fully recovered for a total of 12,444.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|33
|1
|Butler
|16
|-2
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|18
|2
|Hancock
|16
|
|Kossuth
|15
|2
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|222
|34
|
|
|
|Area Total
|357
|37
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|16
|
|Franklin
|6
|
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|8
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|40
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|125
|6
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|1
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3