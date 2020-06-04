33 more COVID-19 cases in our listening area
DES MOINES — 33 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area. According to the 24-hour total of cases between 11:00 AM Wednesday and 11:00 AM this morning, 24 more cases had been reported in Wright County, three more each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin, two in Butler and one in Kossuth.
That brings the area total of lab-confirmed cases to 320 — 188 in Wright; 32 in Cerro Gordo; 19 in Floyd; 18 in Butler; 16 each in Franklin and Hancock; 13 in Kossuth; 11 in Winnebago; four in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
Two more cases in our area have recovered for a total now of 119.
Looking at the state numbers, 12 more people have died for a total of 578. 696 more cases were confirmed for a total of 20,706. 242 more people have recovered for a total of 12,167.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|32
|3
|Butler
|18
|2
|Floyd
|19
|
|Franklin
|16
|3
|Hancock
|16
|
|Kossuth
|13
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|11
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|188
|24
|
|
|
|Area Total
|320
|33
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|16
|1
|Franklin
|6
|
|Hancock
|8
|
|Kossuth
|8
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|10
|
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|34
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|119
|2
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|1
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3