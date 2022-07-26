30 years for Mason City man convicted of federal drug dealing, robbery charges
MASON CITY — It’s 30 years in a federal prison for a Mason City man who was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin with his father, as well as a separate conspiracy to rob two victims at gunpoint.
The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 34–year-old Antione Maxwell received the sentence after a jury found him guilty last year of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, three counts of distribution of meth, and one count of distribution of heroin. He was found guilty in a separate trial of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
The US Attorney’s office says evidence at his drug trial showed that Antione Maxwell and his father Charles Maxwell conspired with each other and others to distribute large quantities of meth and heroin in and around the Mason City area between January 2018 and October 2020.
Evidence at the robbery trial showed that on November 4th of 2020, Antione Maxwell and two others conspired to rob local marijuana dealers at gunpoint, with Maxwell holding a gun to one of the victim’s head and threatened to kill him.
Maxwell, who was previously convicted in 2007 in federal court of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, was sentenced on Monday by US District Court Judge C. J. Williams to a total of 360 months in prison to be followed by a ten-year term of supervised release.
Maxwell’s father Charleton is serving a 17 year prison sentence as part of a drug distribution conviction.