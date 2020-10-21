30 people dead of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period in Iowa, one death in Winnebago County
DES MOINES — 30 COVID-19-related deaths statewide were reported between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning with one of those deaths being reported in our listening area.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the state’s death toll rose to 1579, with the KGLO listening area’s death total going up to 76 after a death was reported in Winnebago County.
72 more area cases of COVID-19 were reported in the same 24-hour period while 57 more area people have recovered. The total number of active cases in the listening area went up from 847 on Tuesday morning to 861 this morning.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is also up from 7.4% Tuesday morning to 8.1% this morning.
Hospitalizations in the region were down from 33 to 26 but statewide they jumped up again from 501 on Tuesday to 534 today.
Statewide there were 1239 more coronavirus cases identified for a total now of 109,573, with 1150 more people having recovered for a total now of 84,623 .
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|17
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|76
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1271
|17
|Butler
|349
|5
|Floyd
|419
|4
|Franklin
|375
|2
|Hancock
|287
|6
|Kossuth
|435
|9
|Mitchell
|235
|5
|Winnebago
|448
|11
|Worth
|133
|6
|Wright
|696
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4648
|72
|
|
|Active Cases 10/16/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|223
|207
|192
|Butler
|28
|27
|20
|Floyd
|29
|41
|48
|Franklin
|19
|16
|18
|Hancock
|51
|47
|21
|Kossuth
|174
|182
|161
|Mitchell
|47
|41
|69
|Winnebago
|141
|129
|119
|Worth
|29
|23
|27
|Wright
|120
|112
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|861
|825
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1025
|12
|Butler
|319
|2
|Floyd
|379
|6
|Franklin
|338
|5
|Hancock
|232
|7
|Kossuth
|261
|7
|Mitchell
|188
|3
|Winnebago
|290
|13
|Worth
|104
|
|Wright
|575
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3711
|57
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|5.5
|Butler
|6.8
|Floyd
|5
|Franklin
|5.2
|Hancock
|9.2
|Kossuth
|11.8
|Mitchell
|7.5
|Winnebago
|16.6
|Worth
|5.6
|Wright
|10.7
|
|
|Area Average
|8.1