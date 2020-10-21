      Weather Alert

30 people dead of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period in Iowa, one death in Winnebago County

Oct 21, 2020 @ 11:25am

DES MOINES — 30 COVID-19-related deaths statewide were reported between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning with one of those deaths being reported in our listening area.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the state’s death toll rose to 1579, with the KGLO listening area’s death total going up to 76 after a death was reported in Winnebago County.

72 more area cases of COVID-19 were reported in the same 24-hour period while 57 more area people have recovered. The total number of active cases in the listening area went up from 847 on Tuesday morning to 861 this morning.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is also up from 7.4% Tuesday morning to 8.1% this morning.

Hospitalizations in the region were down from 33 to 26 but statewide they jumped up again from 501 on Tuesday to 534 today. 

Statewide there were 1239 more coronavirus cases identified for a total now of 109,573, with 1150 more people having recovered for a total now of 84,623 .

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 17 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 76 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1271 17
Butler 349 5
Floyd 419 4
Franklin 375 2
Hancock 287 6
Kossuth 435 9
Mitchell 235 5
Winnebago 448 11
Worth 133 6
Wright 696 7
Area Total 4648 72

 

Active Cases 10/21/20
 Active Cases 10/16/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 223 207 192
Butler 28 27 20
Floyd 29 41 48
Franklin 19 16 18
Hancock 51 47 21
Kossuth 174 182 161
Mitchell 47 41 69
Winnebago 141 129 119
Worth 29 23 27
Wright 120 112 67
Area Total 861 825 742

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1025 12
Butler 319 2
Floyd 379 6
Franklin 338 5
Hancock 232 7
Kossuth 261 7
Mitchell 188 3
Winnebago 290 13
Worth 104
Wright 575 2
Area Total 3711 57

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.5
Butler 6.8
Floyd 5
Franklin 5.2
Hancock 9.2
Kossuth 11.8
Mitchell 7.5
Winnebago 16.6
Worth 5.6
Wright 10.7
Area Average 8.1
