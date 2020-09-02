      Weather Alert

30 new COVID-19 cases in listening area, active number of cases in area up slightly from Tuesday

Sep 2, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area, bringing the daily number of active cases up slightly.

In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, eight new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; six in Mitchell; five each in Franklin and Winnebago; four in Floyd and two in Butler to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2731.

The number of active cases in the same 24-hour period is up six to 619 — 244 of those in Cerro Gordo; 77 in Wright; 76 in Winnebago; 49 in Butler; 39 in Kossuth; 36 in Mitchell; 35 in Floyd; 28 in Franklin; 21 in Hancock; and 14 in Worth. 23 more people in the area have recovered for a total now of 2058.

Looking at the statewide numbers: four more people have died to bring the total to 1125; 740 more cases have been reported to bring the total to 66,137; 633 more people have recovered to bring the total to 48,015. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 842 8
Butler 212 2
Floyd 220 4
Franklin 300 5
Hancock 156
Kossuth 122
Mitchell 114 6
Winnebago 165 5
Worth 80
Wright 520
Area Total 2731 30

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 244
Butler 49
Floyd 35
Franklin 28
Hancock 21
Kossuth 39
Mitchell 36
Winnebago 76
Worth 14
Wright 77
Area Total 619

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 9
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 54

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 578 5
Butler 161 2
Floyd 182 3
Franklin 255 4
Hancock 133 2
Kossuth 83 1
Mitchell 78
Winnebago 80 2
Worth 66
Wright 442 4
Area Total 2058 23
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team