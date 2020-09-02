30 new COVID-19 cases in listening area, active number of cases in area up slightly from Tuesday
DES MOINES — 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our listening area, bringing the daily number of active cases up slightly.
In the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, eight new cases were reported in Cerro Gordo County; six in Mitchell; five each in Franklin and Winnebago; four in Floyd and two in Butler to bring the area’s total since the start of the pandemic to 2731.
The number of active cases in the same 24-hour period is up six to 619 — 244 of those in Cerro Gordo; 77 in Wright; 76 in Winnebago; 49 in Butler; 39 in Kossuth; 36 in Mitchell; 35 in Floyd; 28 in Franklin; 21 in Hancock; and 14 in Worth. 23 more people in the area have recovered for a total now of 2058.
Looking at the statewide numbers: four more people have died to bring the total to 1125; 740 more cases have been reported to bring the total to 66,137; 633 more people have recovered to bring the total to 48,015.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|842
|8
|Butler
|212
|2
|Floyd
|220
|4
|Franklin
|300
|5
|Hancock
|156
|
|Kossuth
|122
|
|Mitchell
|114
|6
|Winnebago
|165
|5
|Worth
|80
|
|Wright
|520
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2731
|30
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|244
|Butler
|49
|Floyd
|35
|Franklin
|28
|Hancock
|21
|Kossuth
|39
|Mitchell
|36
|Winnebago
|76
|Worth
|14
|Wright
|77
|
|
|Area Total
|619
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|9
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|54
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|578
|5
|Butler
|161
|2
|Floyd
|182
|3
|Franklin
|255
|4
|Hancock
|133
|2
|Kossuth
|83
|1
|Mitchell
|78
|
|Winnebago
|80
|2
|Worth
|66
|
|Wright
|442
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2058
|23