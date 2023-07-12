30 days in jail for Kanawha man on assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge

KANAWHA — It’s 30 days in jail for a Kanawha man who was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman two years ago.

20-year-old John Deutsch was accused of giving the victim Xanax, which incapacitated her, and assaulted her when she was unable to consent. The victim said she could not remember what happened but claimed Deutsch admitted to having sex with her. Investigators say the results of a sexual assault kit connected DNA to Deutsch.

A search of Deutsch’s home found a bar of Xanax as well as other drug paraphernalia. Deutsch was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and a controlled substance violation.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Deutsch entered an Alford plea to assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Deutsch was sentenced earlier this week to a one-year jail sentence, with all but 30 days suspended. He was also placed on two years probation.