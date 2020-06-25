29 more local cases of COVID-19
DES MOINES — 29 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area with 461 total statewide in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus statistics website, 12 more cases have been reported in Wright County; six more in Cerro Gordo; four more in Kossuth; three more in Winnebago; two more in Hancock; and single cases in Butler and Franklin.
That brings the area’s total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 683 — 353 in Wright; 68 in Cerro Gordo; 67 in Franklin; 50 in Floyd; 40 in Hancock; 37 in Butler; 31 in Kossuth; 20 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell; and eight in Worth.
Seven more people in the area have recovered — two each in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Wright and one in Floyd — to bring the area’s total to 310.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same time period — 461 more cases have been reported for a total of 27,062; four more people have died to make the total 694; 162 more people have recovered for a total of 16,926.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|68
|6
|Butler
|37
|1
|Floyd
|50
|
|Franklin
|67
|1
|Hancock
|40
|2
|Kossuth
|31
|4
|Mitchell
|9
|
|Winnebago
|20
|3
|Worth
|8
|
|Wright
|353
|12
|
|
|
|Area Total
|683
|29
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|30
|2
|Butler
|27
|2
|Floyd
|22
|1
|Franklin
|26
|
|Hancock
|27
|
|Kossuth
|14
|
|Mitchell
|5
|
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|142
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|310
|7
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4