29 more local cases of COVID-19

Jun 25, 2020 @ 11:49am

DES MOINES — 29 more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our immediate listening area with 461 total statewide in the 24-hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus statistics website, 12 more cases have been reported in Wright County; six more in Cerro Gordo; four more in Kossuth; three more in Winnebago; two more in Hancock; and single cases in Butler and Franklin.

That brings the area’s total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 683 — 353 in Wright; 68 in Cerro Gordo; 67 in Franklin; 50 in Floyd; 40 in Hancock; 37 in Butler; 31 in Kossuth; 20 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell; and eight in Worth.

Seven more people in the area have recovered — two each in Cerro Gordo, Butler and Wright and one in Floyd — to bring the area’s total to 310.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same time period — 461 more cases have been reported for a total of 27,062; four more people have died to make the total 694; 162 more people have recovered for a total of 16,926.

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 68 6
Butler 37 1
Floyd 50
Franklin 67 1
Hancock 40 2
Kossuth 31 4
Mitchell 9
Winnebago 20 3
Worth 8
Wright 353 12
Area Total 683 29

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 30 2
Butler 27 2
Floyd 22 1
Franklin 26
Hancock 27
Kossuth 14
Mitchell 5
Winnebago 12
Worth 5
Wright 142 2
Area Total 310 7

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 4
