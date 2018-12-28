Minnesota man accused of assaulting woman in Worth County hotel

NORTHWOOD — A Minnesota man is under arrest after allegedly assaulting a woman at a Worth County hotel.

Late on the night of December 1st, the Worth County Sheriff’s Department says a woman from Minneapolis who was staying at the Holiday Inn near the Diamond Jo Casino near Northwood told law enforcement that a man and another female asked to stay in her room because they were too drunk to drive.

The victim says the two started to destroy the room she was staying in, and when she told them to stop, the male suspect punched her in the face and started to strangle her.

A deputy who responded to the scene says he noticed “quite a bit of blood” in the room and the victim had suffered a swollen-shut left eye and blood all over her face.

40-year-old Abdirizak Mohammed of Columbia Heights was arrested late last week in Owatonna on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mohammed is being held in the Worth County Jail without bond.