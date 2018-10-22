Monday October 22nd Local Sports

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY — Clear Lake native Joe Colon has captured a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest Hungary.

Colon made his senior world championship debut over the weekend, being an injury replacement for the United States team at 61 kilograms. Colon had early round wins over Ivan Bileichuk of the Ukraine, 9-6, and Vladimir Dubov of Bulgaria by technical fall, 10-0, but fell in the semifinals to Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez of Cuba 9-4.

Colon then picked up a 13-2 technical fall victory over Mohammedbagher Yakhkeshi of Iran, using three gut wrenches in getting his final eight points.

Colon won two state titles at Clear Lake, was a junior college champion at Iowa Central before earning All-American honors at Northern Iowa. He currently serves as a volunteer assistant at Fresno State.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nate Stanley threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and 19th-ranked Iowa pummeled Maryland 23-0 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Anthony Nelson added a TD on a fumble recovery for the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten Conference), whose defense held the Terrapins to just 115 yards and seven first downs on a day when wind gusts topped 40 mph.

After settling for a pair of short field goals, Iowa went into halftime ahead 13-0 after Stanley found Brandon Smith for a 10-yard TD grab — which Smith made with one hand — with eight seconds left in the second quarter.

Nelson, a defensive end, made it 23-0 Hawkeyes late in the third quarter by falling on a botched handoff from backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the end zone.

Ivory Kelly-Martin ran for 98 yards for Iowa, which had its first shutout since a 28-0 victory at Illinois two years ago.

Kasim Hill was 6 of 15 passing for 47 yards and a pick for the Terps (4-3, 2-2), who ran for just 68 yards after entering play averaging 245 a game on the ground.

All three of Maryland’s losses have come by at least 21 points.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Xavior Williams returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the game to put the finishing touches on Northern Iowa’s 24-9 upset win over South Dakota State in Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Saturday.

Eli Dunne passed for 172 yards and a TD and Marcus Weymiller rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries for the Panthers (4-3, 3-1 MVFC), who shut down the Jackrabbits (4-2, 2-2) and the MVFC’s top-ranked offense. South Dakota State, ranked third in the FCS coaches’ poll, and averaging 530 yards and 48 points per game on offense, managed just 51 yards rushing and 376 total yards.

Chase Vinatieri gave the Jackrabbits a 3-0 first-quarter lead on a 37-yard field goal, but Dunne’s 27-yard scoring strike to Jalen Rima in the second quarter put UNI up 7-3 at halftime.

Trevor Allen’s 1-yard TD plunge pushed the Panthers’ lead to 14-3 after three quarters.

Vinatieri connected on 47- and 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to pull SDSU within 14-9. Austin Errthum’s 32-yard field goal pushed the Panthers’ lead back to eight and Williams’ pick-6 sealed the victory.

Taryn Christion threw for 325 yards and two interceptions for the Jacks. Cade Johnson finished with seven catches for 121 yards.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away in the second half to beat the New York Jets 37-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Murray, coming off career-high 155 yards rushing against Arizona, finished with 69 yards on 15 carries to help lift the Vikings (4-2-1) to their first win against the Jets on the road after losing the first five meetings away from home.

— Classes 1A and 2A have regional quarterfinal round volleyball matches tonight:

== 1A Region 4

North Butler at Rockford

AGWSR at Janesville

Graettinger-Terril at North Iowa

Newell-Fonda at Bishop Garrigan

== 2A Region 6

St. Ansgar at Lake Mills

Aplington-Parkersburg at Dike-New Hartford

Denver at Hudson

South Winneshiek at MFL-Mar-Mac

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA — The NIACC volleyball team split their matches in Inver Grove Heights Minnesota on Saturday. The Lady Trojans fell to the host Dakota County Technical College in four sets, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21. NIACC beat the Bethel University JV in four sets, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, and 25-12. NIACC is 20-14 overall and will host the Wartburg JV tonight at 7 o’clock in their home finale, which is also “Think Pink Night”.