27 years in prison for Charles City woman accused of vehicular homicide in crash that killed Mason City couple
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and child endangerment charges in connection with a collision last September that killed a Mason City couple.
Back on September 4th, 29-year-old Casey Lindahl was accused of crossing the centerline near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue in Floyd County, crashing head-on into another vehicle. 77-year-old Chris Andersen and 76-year-old Anita Andersen of Mason City were killed in the crash.
A criminal complaint stated that Lindahl at the time of the accident had a blood alcohol content of .146, just shy of twice the legal limit of .08. Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.
Lindahl in April pleaded guilty to the charges. District Judge Christopher Foy on Monday sentenced Lindahl to 25 year prison sentences on each vehicular homicide count, with the sentences running concurrently. She was also sentenced to two years on the child endangerment charge, which will be served consecutive to the vehicular homicide terms.