26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our listening area — Iowa’s coronavirus death toll hits 500

May 28, 2020 @ 11:12am

DES MOINES — 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our immediate listening area in the 24-hour time period from 11:00 AM Wednesday to 11:00 AM this morning.

18 of those new cases are in Wright County, while three more cases have been reported in Cerro Gordo, two each in Franklin and Kossuth, and one in Hancock. One case that had been in Winnebago County’s tally has been moved to another county.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our listening area is now at 254  — 142 in Wright; 25 in Cerro Gordo; 18 in Floyd; 15 each in Butler and Hancock; 11 in Winnebago; 10 each in Franklin and Kossuth; five in Mitchell; and three in Worth.

Three more people in our area have recovered to make the overall total of 83.

The state’s overall death toll from COVID-19 is at 500 after 15 more deaths being reported in the same 24-hour time period between 11:00 AM Wednesday and 11:00 AM today. 266 more cases have been reported for a total of 18,256. 317 more Iowans have recovered for a total of 10,176. 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 25 3
Butler 15
Floyd 18
Franklin 10 2
Hancock 15 1
Kossuth 10 2
Mitchell 5
Winnebago 11 -1
Worth 3
Wright 142 18
Area Total 254 25

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 15
Butler 12
Floyd 10
Franklin 5
Hancock 4
Kossuth 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 9 1
Worth 3
Wright 18 2
Area Total 83 3

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin 1
Hancock 3
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 9

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 2
