26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our listening area — Iowa’s coronavirus death toll hits 500
DES MOINES — 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our immediate listening area in the 24-hour time period from 11:00 AM Wednesday to 11:00 AM this morning.
18 of those new cases are in Wright County, while three more cases have been reported in Cerro Gordo, two each in Franklin and Kossuth, and one in Hancock. One case that had been in Winnebago County’s tally has been moved to another county.
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our listening area is now at 254 — 142 in Wright; 25 in Cerro Gordo; 18 in Floyd; 15 each in Butler and Hancock; 11 in Winnebago; 10 each in Franklin and Kossuth; five in Mitchell; and three in Worth.
Three more people in our area have recovered to make the overall total of 83.
The state’s overall death toll from COVID-19 is at 500 after 15 more deaths being reported in the same 24-hour time period between 11:00 AM Wednesday and 11:00 AM today. 266 more cases have been reported for a total of 18,256. 317 more Iowans have recovered for a total of 10,176.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|25
|3
|Butler
|15
|
|Floyd
|18
|
|Franklin
|10
|2
|Hancock
|15
|1
|Kossuth
|10
|2
|Mitchell
|5
|
|Winnebago
|11
|-1
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|142
|18
|
|
|
|Area Total
|254
|25
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|15
|
|Butler
|12
|
|Floyd
|10
|
|Franklin
|5
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|3
|
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|9
|1
|Worth
|3
|
|Wright
|18
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|83
|3
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Hancock
|3
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2